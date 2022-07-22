England’s feisty edge in win over Spain helped turn it into an unmissable spectacle

Strange to report, amid the relentless positivity of these euros, that a member of the Spanish team admitted privately that she hoped her country’s national anthem would be booed by the English public in Brighton on Wednesday night.

This, the player admitted, was the only motivation her team needed to beat England.

And when it didn’t, she and her teammate found an alternative sense of injustice — perceived or otherwise — to give their game an edge.

England’s match against Spain on Wednesday was filled with aggression from minute one

There were hard tackles, time-wasting antics and bench fights at various points in the game

Spain felt like a very confident England was drowning in complacency that the quarter-finals were as easy as their procession through the group stage.

The needle was clear from the first seconds, when Ellen White pressed it and found the ball hit straight at her.

It culminated in open revolt from the Spanish bench as England’s equalizing goal held, despite Spain’s belief that Alessia Russo had elbowed their captain Irene Paredes in the neck.

In the resulting touchline melee, Misa Rodriguez became the first unused substitute of the tournament to be booked by referee Stephanie Frappart.

There was a waste of time on both sides. Violations with an element of cynicism.

Excellent. Everything.

Spain had believed England to be complacent and expected to blow the whistle

Sarina Wiegman’s side embraced Spain’s aggressive approach and raised their own game

Although Sarina Wiegman gave the Spanish bench a deadly look as they fully expressed their collective outrage, football had found the edge that gives it its intensity.

It’s been missed too many times at this tournament.

We were fortunately spared the endless diving and rolling that has become an integral part of the man’s game. Women’s football seems to view that with the contempt it deserves.

Dissidence also seems to have its limits. But you could see in the eyes of Spain’s players how desperate they were to land one on the hosts and how sad they looked when they left.

England won 2-1 after extra time to advance to the semi-finals and eliminate Spain

Spain will try to avenge this the next time they play against England, or if Chelsea soon go to Barcelona in the Champions League. That sounds like another seriously good piece of sports theatre.

Football doesn’t have to be the seas of fun that the stadium hosts, with their Keepy Uppie cams and endless enthusiasm, would like to be. It’s not curmudgeonly to say that fifth minute Mexican waves are undesirable.

The spirited, edgy aspect of Wednesday’s quarterfinals at Amex Stadium helped make it a spectacle you couldn’t take your eyes off of. We could only be thankful for that.