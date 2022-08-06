England’s Euro heroine Chloe Kelly swaps her sports bra for a red ball gown in stunning photoshoot

She is the brilliant blond lioness who took England to victory last Sunday, her extra time goal taking us to 2-1 over Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 Championship.

With her 110-minute kick, Chloe Kelly wiped away 56 years of pain, marking England’s first win at a major international football tournament in more than half a century.

“Dreams are made of this,” Chloe said that night. And not just her dreams – the dreams of men, women and little girls across Britain who were overjoyed to see Chloe and her teammates in action.

Powerful: English Euro heroine Chloe Kelly traded her sports bra for a ball gown in a stunning photoshoot exclusive to the Daily Mail

In the days since their astonishing victory, the nationwide celebrations continued – and Chloe’s even promised to frame her white sports bra, the one she showed off after she stripped off her top in honor of scoring that iconic winning goal.

And this week, the refreshingly candid 24-year-old hit the field again – not in her Nike bra and England kit – but in a ball gown exclusive to the Daily Mail.

“I didn’t realize how big it would be to just take my top off and what it would do for women… Or for the sale of sports bras that have clearly gone through the roof,” she laughed in an interview with our glamorous photo shoot .

Win: She took England to victory last Sunday, with her extra time goal taking us to 2-1 over Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 Championship

Chloe called her punishment for spinning her shirt over her head “the best yellow card I ever got” and said she hasn’t stopped dancing since that night.

Her cheerfulness – and great dance moves – were evident on our shoot as she twirled around the ‘cage’ soccer field where she honed her amazing soccer skills as a child.

Chloe, the youngest of seven children, would play with her five brothers on the enclosed tarmac pitch on the Windmill Park Estate, where she grew up in Ealing.

Here, she said, “I was at my happiest” and the reason she chose to be photographed in this place.

A real family girl, a large number of them accompanied her to the shoot – brothers, sister, nieces and nephews, friend and mother. She got all excited when she saw the pictures of herself wearing an extravagant red tulle dress.

“I look good!” she yelled, before calling her boyfriend, Scott, and her mother, Jane, to get a closer look.

She pressed a big kiss to her mother’s cheek and said, “I look like you here, Mom.”

Nearby, her nieces and nephews were playing on the asphalt, just as she once did. “We’d be there from the first light to the streetlights,” she said.

“I think playing cage football defines who I am today. This is where I get the creative and physical side of my game. I like a physical battle because I always played with older guys who made it very competitive.’

And thank goodness she loves a physical fight, because just being on the field at Wembley on Sunday was the culmination of a very long fight she endured after overcoming a knee injury that could have ended her career.

For months, she couldn’t walk without help, let alone play soccer. Chloe reveals the hurdles she’s overcome with the help of Scott and her infallible family, as well as the truth about the events leading up to that epic Sunday night in a blisteringly honest – and highly entertaining – interview in tomorrow’s Daily Mail.

Buy the newspaper or visit mailplus.nl to see more exclusive photos and videos