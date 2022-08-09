England’s Euro 2022 star Lauren Hemp to make a cameo in Hollyoaks

<!–

England’s Euro 2022 star Lauren Hemp will make a cameo in Hollyoaks as she lends Kathleen-Angel McQueen a helping hand by coaching her football team.

Following the Lionesses’ historic Euros win last month, the football star will be making an appearance in the village on Wednesday’s episode, and it’s no surprise that she leaves residents in awe of her skills.

Lauren was part of the Lionesses team that made history last month when they were crowned European Championship champions after beating Germany in a match watched by millions.

In her appearance, Lauren plays herself as she coaches Kathleen-Angel’s (played by Kiara Mellor) soccer team.

Charlie Osborne (Charlie Behan) and Ella Cunningham (Erin Palmer) are impressed by a lioness who teaches them their skills.

The performance came about after Hollyoaks shot an extra scene the day after the European Championship final to mark the win.

Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) and Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) watched a replay of the end of the match and celebrated.

Lauren, whose favorite character on the soap is Mercedes McQueen, said: “I love Hollyoaks and never miss it, so when they posted the scene about us on their Instagram, I shared it on my story.

“Then my agent called and said I was invited to shoot a scene. I can’t tell you what I answered, but I called it over the phone!

‘It was like a dream. I had two dreams in life and they both happened in the last few weeks.

“It was a surreal day and I just thought I can’t believe I’m here, and people want my photo while I was really nervous, but everyone was nice. I would like to come back again. I’d love to play a serial killer.”

Speaking about her ambitions for life after the Euros, Lauren said: “One of our many goals as the Lionesses during Euros was to inspire as many girls and boys as possible to get involved in football and it’s important that we continue to do that as you do.” that does’ play football again, keep doing it or try it if you’ve never tried it.

‘A lot of people told me in the past that I couldn’t do something, but it’s important that you believe in yourself, don’t listen to anyone. I think this summer has proven that girls can play football too.’

The Lionesses of England were the pride of Britain after Chloe Kelly shot them into the history books after beating Germany 2-1 in the 2022 European Championship final.

Supporters were on hand to cheer on the Lionesses by flying the flags of England, painting their faces red and white and donning team shirts to cheer on the players as they prepared to face Germany.

Lauren will be featured in Hollyoaks on Wednesday, August 10 at 7pm on E4. The episode will then air on Thursdays at 6:30 PM on channel 4.