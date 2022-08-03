England’s Euro 2022 heroes send open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

The winning England team has sent a joint letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss urging the next prime minister to ensure that their UEFA European Championship win is ‘just the beginning’ for women’s football.

The Lionesses took a 2-1 win over Germany after extra time thanks to goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly to win their first major trophy in front of 87,192 fans at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night.

The entire squad has now signed a joint letter to the two conservative leadership candidates outlining their hopes for change.

They insist that all girls should be allowed to play football in school and have a different one than they had when they were growing up.

The letter read: “Dear Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, Sunday night was made history.

‘The dreams of 23 women have come true. England became European champions for the first time in history.

England’s winning team has sent a joint letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

The entire squad has now signed a joint letter to two conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak (left) and Liz Truss (right) outlining their hopes for change.

“At the European Championships, we talked as a team about our legacy and our purpose to inspire a nation.

“Many will think that this has already been achieved, but we see this as just the beginning.

‘We are looking to the future. We want to bring real change to this country and we ask that if you were to become Prime Minister on September 5th, we ask that you help us make that change.

“We want every young girl in the country to be able to play soccer at school.

The squad urges the next prime minister to ensure their European Championship victory is ‘just the beginning’

The Lionesses call on the government to ensure that all girls can play football at school

‘Currently, only 63% of girls can play soccer in gym classes. The reality is that we inspire young girls to play football, but many end up going to school and not being able to play.

“This is something we all went through growing up. We were often stopped playing. So we made our own teams, we traveled all over the country and despite the chances we kept playing football.

“Women’s football has come a long way. But it still has a long way to go.

“We ask you and your government to ensure that all girls have access to a minimum of two hours of gym per week. We must not only offer football to all girls, we must also invest in and support female PE teachers.

The squad, including Georgia Stanway (pictured) want a guarantee of at least two hours of PE per week to ensure that Lionesses’ legacy is not wasted

“Their role is crucial and we need to give them the means to host girls’ soccer sessions. They are important role models from which so many young girls can thrive.#

“We’ve made incredible strides in the women’s game, but this generation of schoolgirls deserves more.

“They deserve to play football at lunchtime, they deserve to play football in gym class and they deserve to be believed that they can play for England someday. We want their dreams to come true.

“This is an opportunity to make a huge difference. A change that will affect the lives of millions of young girls.

“We – the 23 members of England’s Senior Women’s Euro squad – ask you to make it a priority to invest in girls’ football in schools so that every girl has the choice.

“Sincerely, UEFA Women’s EURO England Squad 2022.”

The England vs. US game at Wembley in October is remarkably sold out within 24 hours

The Lionesses’ official Twitter account had a message for the fans who bought tickets for the match

The legacy of their success is already evident as tickets to England’s friendly against the United States at Wembley sold out less than 24 hours after they went on sale.

The Lionesses announced the match on Tuesday afternoon after being crowned European champions last Sunday, but only hospitality tickets were left at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The FA website crashed several times and the governing body apologized for the problems.