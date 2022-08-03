England’s Euro 2022 glory generates huge spike in ticket sales for Women’s Super League clubs

The glory of the Euro 2022 in England was followed by a surge in ticket sales for Women’s Super League clubs, with high demand leading to website crashes.

Each club has reported a spike in sales, with season ticket sales some doubling.

As of Tuesday morning, Arsenal had sold 7,000 tickets to next month’s North London derby with Tottenham at the Emirates since England’s win.

Due to the sales volume, there were no tickets available for a short time, forcing the club to quickly open more parts of the lower level of the stadium.

Season tickets at Chelsea sold out on Monday and sales of the championship opener with West Ham at Stamford Bridge have risen significantly. The Hammers also saw a 20 percent increase in season ticket sales since Sunday.

Manchester City are on a record number of season tickets and their first game against Arsenal is moving fast.

Liverpool have more than doubled season pass sales since Sunday and Tottenham saw a spike after their semi-final victory over Sweden. About 4,000 tickets have already been sold for Spurs’ opener against Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Brighton reported a 249 percent increase in season ticket sales compared to this time last year. And Leicester saw a 248 percent increase in sales from the Sunday before the final to the Monday after.

England captain Leah Williamson made a passionate plea after the trophy was lifted, asking fans to purchase tickets to WSL matches.

FA Women’s Football Director Sue Campbell added: “I hope people come and understand the environment we create in the women’s game, which is safe, fun, festive but great sport.

“I hope people don’t forget that and realize that you can see that every week at a Super League club.”

Fans have secured tickets to next month’s England World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg at Stoke’s bet365 Stadium, of which 20,000 have already been sold.

The European champions return to Wembley on October 7 for a friendly against the US, the world champions.

The FA’s ticketing website crashed after the announcement, as fans reported standing in queues of more than 30,000. Tickets go on general sale Wednesday afternoon.

