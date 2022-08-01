England’s Euro 2022 final win against Germany attracts record TV audience of 17.4 MILLION

A record high of 17.4 million people watched as England beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal in the 110th minute as the Lionesses won their first-ever major international trophy.

Interest in Sarina Wiegman’s team has skyrocketed in the past month and the showpiece at Wembley attracted the highest British crowd ever for a women’s football match. It also became the most watched television program to date this year.

Another 5.9 million viewed history is unfolding online, meaning about a third of the UK population was tuned in at any given time.

The 87,192 crowd at Wembley was also a record attendance for any European Championship match in history, male or female.

Television ratings have grown during the tournament after a peak audience of 3.7 million people watched the Lionesses’ 1-0 win over Austria in the opening match.

4 million people tuned in to Norway’s 8-0 smash, before the 5-0 thrashing against Northern Ireland drew 3.4 million viewers.

The dramatic quarter-final victory over Spain in extra time caught the attention of 7.6 million people, while 9.3 million watched the Lionesses beat Sweden in the semi-final.

But the figure of 17.4 million that the final attracted dwarfs those numbers and also breaks the previous peak television viewership record for a British women’s football match – 11.7 million for England’s defeat to the US in the semi-final of the final. the 2019 World Cup.