England’s Declan Rice says ‘you only get one career’ amid speculation the West Ham star could LEAVE

Declan Rice has hinted strongly that he wants to leave West Ham United in the summer to continue his career.

The 23-year-old has been a key part of England’s run to the last 16 of the World Cup, but in his last press conference from the Three Lions training camp, he has revealed greater hopes for the next stage of his career, which will include Champions League football.

Rice told reporters, “I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends here competing for Champions League and trophies. You only get one career. I want to look back on my career and have trophies like that. I am ambitious.’

Declan Rice has hinted he could leave West Ham for Champions League football next summer

The England camp includes friends like Mason Mount, who plays for Chelsea, having formed a band when Rice was a youth player with the Blues, before moving on to the Hammers.

Rice has spent his entire senior career with West Ham, helping them to the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, but it is believed he is keen to experience the pinnacle of European club football.

More to follow…