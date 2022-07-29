England’s Chris Jordan echoes captain Jos Buttler’s rallying call of support for Jason Roy

Chris Jordan has backed Jason Roy to put a miserable streak behind him in Sunday’s T20 series decision against South Africa in the Ageas Bowl.

Roy’s 22-ball 20 in Thursday’s 58-run defeat at Sophia Gardens brought five 20-over internationals to 59 runs off 80 balls this summer – a strike rate of just 73. His ODI form has been slightly better.

But England captain Jos Buttler, who is still looking for his first win in the series, backed Roy after the Cardiff game, arguing that he just had to ‘trust himself’.

Chris Jordan has issued a support appeal to his England teammate Jason Roy

Roy has struggled for form this summer but will keep his place for Sunday’s T20 decision

And Jordan insisted his teammate was “the type of character to get through it.”

He added: ‘We in the dressing room support him 250% because we know that when he is singing he is a real match winner. Don’t be surprised if he gets well on Sunday.’

Another failure of Roy in Southampton, however, could sharpen the minds of the selectors ahead of England’s seven-match T20 series in Pakistan which kicks off in September.

After that, there are only three games left in Australia between Buttler and his first World Cup leader.

At some point, Lancashire’s Phil Salt or Yorkshire’s Harry Brook may have to get a run of games if Roy’s decline proves terminal.

Jos Buttler (left) hopes to take his first win as England’s new captain on Sunday

Meanwhile, Jordan’s excellence at death this summer – a skill he appeared to have lost at last year’s World Cup in the UAE – has at least addressed an issue that former captain Eoin Morgan has regularly identified as one of his team’s shortcomings.

Not only does the 33-year-old Jordan hit 90 mph, but he’s moved the Yorker that first landed him an IPL deal in 2016.

“It’s one of those balls that even if the batter knows he’s coming, I try to focus on my execution,” said Jordan, who gave up just three runs in the 18th at Bristol, and just four in the 20th at Bristol. Cardiff.

“It’s nice to hit 90. I can also have a bit of Jofra’ [Archer] also at the moment.’