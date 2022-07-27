England’s 4-0 MAULING of Sweden was watched by 11.3M viewers after BBC announced official figures

The BBC has released official viewing figures for England’s stunning 4-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday night, with 11.3 million people watching the win.

The total TV audience reached 9.3 million, with a further 2 million viewers streaming the match via BBC apps as the emphatic screen skyrocketed watch lists, becoming one of the most watched events on television this year.

And the Lionesses gave a performance that deserved the huge number of viewers as they blew away one of the traditional powerhouses of women’s football in Sweden in a spectacular 90 minutes.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby stylishly sent the Lionesses through to Sunday’s Wembley final against France or Germany.

And the best goal of the game came from super-sub Alessia Russo, who somehow managed to push the ball through the legs of Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl for England’s third night.

The huge viewing figures still prove the growing support that women’s football has experienced in the UK in recent years, regularly reaching millions of viewers.

The ratings for the dramatic match trumped those boasted by Eurovision, which drew a peak audience of 8.9 million viewers in the UK, and the 3.9 million who tuned in to Paul McCartney’s three-hour set at Glastonbury.

And it even matched the 11.2 million viewers attracted to the televised celebrations of the Queen’s platinum anniversary celebrations, though that number refers to the average turnout, as opposed to the peak audience estimated at over 13 million. .

This is perhaps helped by the fact that much of the Women’s Super League (WSL) is shown on free-to-air TV, making it much more accessible than its male counterpart, the Premier League.

And it’s a testament to just how fair the sport’s popularity has come that England’s last appearance in a major international women’s final in 2009 was only watched by 1.4 million viewers, a figure that pales in comparison to the support the Lionesses have received this year. got summer.

But impressive as this growth is, it is still 400,000 less than the record number for an England women’s international, recorded when the Lionesses lost in the semi-finals of the World Cup to perennial winners the United States three years ago.

The FA are confident that Sunday’s showpiece final – against Germany or France – will end not only in a win at Wembley for the hosts, but also a new record.

The task facing the football board now is to translate the obvious support into grassroots level facilities, to provide a path for young women and girls across the country to a sport with undeniable support.

This tournament has broken all attendance records after breaking the overall attendance record for women’s EUROs while the competition was still in the group stage.