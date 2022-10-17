England World Cup watch: Ivan Toney makes case for his spot on the plane to Qatar…

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The World Cup is getting closer and closer and players will do everything they can to be part of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man roster.

The Three Lions took a huge blow this week with the news that Reece James could miss the tournament thanks to a knee injury, but Ivan Toney continues to show why he should be seen as Harry Kane’s stand-in for the World Cup.

We look at some of the winners and losers from this week’s club action as we get closer to England and finalize their roster for Qatar.

Ivan Toney scored both goals in Brentford’s 2-0 win over Brighton to impress the England boss

Gareth Southgate has some big decisions to make before choosing his final World Cup squad

GOOD WEEK

IVAN TONEY

Where would Brentford be without their talisman? Toney scored both goals in the Bees’ 2-0 win over Brighton to boost his tally to eight for the season – behind only Erling Haaland (15) and Harry Kane (9).

His second, a penalty, saw him maintain his 100 per cent record from the spot for Brentford (20/20), including eight in the Premier League.

Not a bad man to have in Gareth Southgate’s squad, given England’s checkered record from England’s World Cup shootout.

MASON ATTACHMENT

Mount’s first goal in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa had an element of luck, but his second was a touch of class.

Emiliano Martinez was left helpless as Mount’s poor free kick went up and over his wall before finding the back of the net.

Mount has had a slight dip in form, but with three assists and two goals in his last three games, he seems to have rediscovered his golden edge in time for Qatar.

Mason Mount scored twice in Chelsea’s win over Aston Villa and remains a key player for England

BUKAYO SAKAI

Several Arsenal players are currently thriving under Mikel Arteta, but probably none more than Saka.

The 21-year-old produced an excellent finish from a tight corner against Leeds to ensure the Gunners extended their lead at the top of the table.

He has added a clinical edge to his game and now has four goals and four assists in his last seven Premier League games.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been on top form this season, securing the winner for Arsenal in the 1-0 win over Leeds

BAD WEEK

REECE JAMES

It’s hard to imagine how James will be able to recover from injury in time for England’s World Cup opener against Iran on November 21.

The knee problem he suffered during Chelsea’s 2-0 Champions League win over AC Milan is more serious than first thought and the club say James is now expected to be out for at least eight weeks.

Having had more options than he could have wished for as a right-back, Southgate is now sweating over the fitness of James, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Reece James limps away with knee injury that has cast doubt on his World Cup place

TYRONE MINGS

Mings continues to make rash and costly mistakes. His moment of madness against Chelsea on Sunday, when he somehow managed to head the ball straight to Mount rather than away from goal, gave Villa a mountain to climb.

As it stands, it seems unlikely he will find his way back into Southgate’s plans for Qatar.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings was to blame for Chelsea’s opener in their 2-0 defeat

FIKAYO TOMORIA

Another centre-back who had a moment to forget last week against Chelsea, this time in the Champions League. In one of his last big chances to impress, the former Blues defender received his marching orders in just the 18th minute for taking down Mount.

And having also been given the detour in the first leg, it’s hard to argue against Rio Ferdinand’s assessment that the 24-year-old Chelsea reunion ‘could not have gone worse’.