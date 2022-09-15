England World Cup squad: Ivan Toney set for first call-up today

Brentford striker Ivan Toney will receive his first call-up for the England squad this afternoon.

Toney has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, scoring five goals in six appearances for the Bees, and his performances have attracted the attention of England boss Gareth Southgate.

Sports post understands that the 26-year-old will make Southgate’s roster and will now have the chance to make his case for the World Cup in Qatar in November, with England’s matches against Italy and Germany during the upcoming international match as their final matches before the tournament begins.

Ivan Toney will be rewarded for his club form by being named in the England squad

England captain Harry Kane has established himself as Southgate’s first-choice striker, but competition to become his understudy has been fierce for a number of years.

The likes of Ollie Watkins, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Callum Wilson and Patrick Bamford have had opportunities to make their claim in the past, but none have managed to secure their place in the squad.

The last three are currently dealing with fitness issues and Toney has managed to stay ahead of them in the pecking order while expected to be preferred over Watkins.

Tammy Abraham has also made his way into the English fray in the past 12 months, after doing well at Roma.

Harry Kane is England’s first-choice but Toney could be given a chance as his understudy

Tammy Abraham could also be in the selection next to Kane and Toney this afternoon

He has had a relatively quiet start to the season but scored in his last appearance against Empoli on Monday and could once again get Southgate’s nod as another option behind Kane.

Meanwhile, England are believed to be checking Marcus Rashford’s condition before confirming their latest squad.

The Manchester United forward has returned to form this season, having found the net against Liverpool and Arsenal in recent weeks, but was unable to make the trip for the Red Devils’ Europa League game against Sheriff on Thursday night due to a muscle injury.

If he misses for England, it could boost Toney’s chances of playing time against Italy and Germany.