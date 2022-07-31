England women’s captain urges Lionesses to seize the day in final

England women’s captaincy Leah Williamson called on the Lionesses to seize the chance of a lifetime with the host nation in the throes of Sunday’s 2022 European Championship final against Germany at Wembley.

A tournament that has broken attendance records will be given a fitting final with a crowd of 87,000 expected to reach a new high for a final at the Men’s or Women’s European Championship.

England have never won a major women’s tournament and have waited 56 years for a win since the 1966 World Cup.

“Tomorrow is a day of opportunity,” Williamson said on the eve of the game.

“That’s the only thing that makes it different from any other game, that the stakes are so much higher. But this is what we all live for and this is why I play football.”

The anticipation reaches a peak in a country where women’s football was banned for nearly 50 years until 1970.

Atop a sold-out Wembley, a crowd of 7,000 will gather to watch the final on big screens in London’s Trafalgar Square.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the impact Sarina Wiegman’s wives will have on the future of the game.

“The fields, playgrounds and parks of this country will be filled like never before with girls and women who know beyond a shadow of a doubt that football isn’t just for boys — it really is for everyone,” Johnson wrote in a letter to Wiegman, Williamson and the rest of the England squad.

Press England

Wiegman is unbeaten in 19 games since he took charge of England in September.

The reserved Dutch coach has achieved her goal of inspiring a nation but admitted earlier this week that she wanted to hide in her own “bunker” to block the hype surrounding the final.

“I’m not stupid. I see things happen and it’s really unbelievable,” said Wiegman. “I really like that too, but then you come back to what your job is, and that is getting ready for Germany.”

German boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said all the pressure was on England as they try to cope with the expectations of the home crowd.

Despite the prospect of a hostile atmosphere, Voss-Tecklenburg said she would not have wanted the eight-time winners to face anyone but England in the final.

“We dreamed of this, a final against England at Wembley.

“I don’t know if there is a bigger moment for our players. We want to stay present and embrace everything.”

Tournament organizer UEFA is also in the spotlight after the chaotic scenes around last year’s European Championship final at Wembley and the Champions League final in Paris in May.

England’s men were forced to play a match behind closed doors last month after violent clashes marred the end of Euro 2020 as fans stormed the turnstiles in a bid to watch the Three Lions defeat Italy on penalties.

A strict alcohol-free zone has been established around the stadium and fans without tickets are urged not to travel to the stadium.

“Whoever comes out on top, England v Germany at the iconic Wembley Stadium will be one for the history books and an unforgettable event for a whole generation,” said Nadine Kessler, UEFA’s head of women’s football.

