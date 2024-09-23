England women’s captain Heather Knight issued suspended fine after admitting charge over 2012 blackface social media post as she says she’s ‘truly sorry for the mistake’

England women’s captain Heather Knight has admitted being targeted for a 2012 social media post in which she appeared in blackface.

Knight, who was 21 at the time, was attending an end-of-season fancy dress party at a cricket club in Kent when the photograph was taken by a third party.

The Cricket Disciplinary Committee reprimanded the 33-year-old for racist and discriminatory conduct and fined him £1,000, suspended for two years.

“I deeply regret the mistake I made in 2012,” Knight said in a statement issued through the ECB. “It was a mistake and I have long regretted it. Back then, I was simply not as informed about the implications and consequences of my actions as I have been since. There was no ill intent.”

Knight has captained England since 2016 and will continue to lead the team at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates next month.

By the time Knight attended the party, she had already been an England player for more than two years.

The photograph was reported to Cricket’s regulator in July this year and she was subsequently charged in August.

At the time she was captain of London Spirit in The Hundred, which they later won.

ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould added: “Heather acknowledges that this was a serious error of judgement that took place more than 10 years ago and has rightly apologised.”