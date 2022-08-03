England Women: October clash against USA sells out inside 24 hours

Tickets to England’s friendly against the United States at Wembley sold out less than 24 hours after they went on sale.

The Lionesses announced the match on Tuesday afternoon after being crowned European champions last Sunday, but only hospitality tickets were left at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The FA website crashed several times and the governing body apologized for the problems.

The England vs. US game at Wembley in October is remarkably sold out within 24 hours

The Lionesses will take on reigning world champions the US on October 7 after the Euro victory

The Lionesses’ official Twitter account had a message for the fans who bought tickets for the match

The game against the world champions will take place on October 7, provided England qualify for the World Cup during the next international match period.

A crowd of 87,192 watched as Sarina Wiegman’s team made history by beating Germany and winning their first major trophy.

The largest BBC audience of 17.4 million made it the most watched women’s football match of all time in the UK.

And the Euro fever is still in the air with more than 20,000 tickets sold for the English World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg in September.

The match at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke City will be the first time they are back on home soil since winning the Euros trophy.

It comes after a crowd of 87,192 – the biggest ever attendance for a Euro match, men or women – saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in the stadium

The Lionesses play against Austria for this and a point ensures qualification for next summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

England’s win has also led to a huge spike in ticket sales for Women’s Super League clubs. As of Tuesday morning, Arsenal had sold 7,000 tickets to next month’s North London derby with Tottenham at the Emirates since England’s win.

Season tickets at Chelsea sold out on Monday and sales of the championship opener with West Ham at Stamford Bridge have risen significantly. The Hammers also saw a 20 percent increase in season ticket sales since Sunday.

Manchester City are on a record number of season tickets and their first game against Arsenal is moving fast.

Liverpool have more than doubled season pass sales since Sunday and Tottenham saw a spike after their semi-final victory over Sweden. About 4,000 tickets have already been sold for Spurs’ opener against Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.