England women have to end the semi-final hoodoo that has haunted them in the last three tournaments

England could end up champions of Europe this week – but first they must end a semi-final hoodoo that has haunted them for the past three tournaments.

An insane own goal sent them cruelly off to Japan during the 2015 World Cup. In reality, the squad was not ready and probably over-performed.

Two years later, after a convincing group stage and impressive quarter-final victory over France, there was more anticipation.

Injuries and suspensions meant boss Mark Sampson was forced to choose a makeshift midfield and a Dutch squad – led by current England boss Sarina Wiegman – came out with comfortable 3-0 winners.

Two years later, Phil Neville had to change his goalkeeper after an injury to Karen Bardsley. And although England were beaten 2-1 by the United States by narrow margins – Steph Houghton missed a penalty after Ellen White disallowed an offside goal – the Americans were the superior side.

“I think we’ve dealt with different things in the previous semi-finals,” said Lucy Bronze, who will play her fourth semi-final with the Lionesses on Tuesday night.

“Whether that was players missing games through injury or suspension, it shook the team a bit. I know that in all three semi-finals I’ve played in, we’ve had to make changes that I don’t think managers would have wanted. Touch wood when everything is going as it should.’

There’s an argument that this is England’s best-prepared team to ever enter a semi-final.

Not only do they have a manager who has been there and done it in Wiegman, but they are at home and have had the benefit of excellent training facilities in both St George’s Park and the Lensbury Hotel in West London.

But there is also more expectation. England have been able to handle the pressure from the host country so far, but that will level up when they walk to Bramall Lane.

There is also the added pressure to know what reaching a final and winning a tournament could mean for women’s football in this country.

It’s a burden that Gareth Southgate’s players didn’t have when they played Denmark at Euro 2020 last year. They didn’t need to win to grow the Premier League.

The Lionesses know that they are not only playing for themselves, but also for the future of the WSL.

“I think the fact that the tournament has been postponed for a whole year, we have become well aware over the past two or three years of the big impact this tournament can have,” admitted Bronze.

“I think all the girls who have been involved with England for up to 24 months in the last year, we have been reminded of that a little bit every time we put on an England shirt or every time we go to camp.

“We were well aware from the start, as soon as England was named as host, that we had an opportunity to inspire the nation, to change the game in our country.”

Standing in the way of England are Sweden, the highest ranked team in the tournament.

They too know the feeling of falling at the last hurdle. They were defeated by Wiegman’s Netherlands in 2019, before beating the Lionesses in the play-offs for third place, before losing on penalties to Canada in the final of the Tokyo Olympics.

There is as much at stake for them as for England.

Neither country wants to be the label of an ‘almost’ team that will soon be forgotten.

To leave a lasting legacy, England just need to win on Tuesday night.