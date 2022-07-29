England Women captain Leah Williamson is an ice-cold leader and now she can emulate Bobby Moore

It was April 2015 when Leah Williamson showed why she would one day become England captain.

At the age of 18, she had taken a stoppage time penalty and scored against Norway in a qualifier for the European Under-19 Championship. But in a bizarre turn of events, Williamson had to do it again five days later.

German referee Marija Kurtes had disallowed the goal for foul and awarded a free kick to Norway, instead of ordering a rematch.

With the decision, England lost 2-1 and missed a place in the tournament final. But in an unprecedented move, UEFA agreed that the rules had not been followed and decided to replay the game from the 96th minute – starting with a Williamson penalty. The days that followed were anxious and Williamson paced the corridors of the English hotel until the day finally came.

The story had attracted national attention. There was a large crowd and Sky Sports News went live there to broadcast the penalty. Even at that young age, Williamson had nerves of steel. She scored, emphatically.

It has always been a matter of when, not if, Williamson would become captain of the senior side. But it may have come sooner than many expected.

Williamson is only 25 and had just 30 minutes of tournament football (at the 2019 World Cup) under her belt before this summer. If Steph Houghton hadn’t missed most of last season with injury, she could have beaten the Lionesses in the European Championship final at Wembley on Sunday.

But after Houghton injured her Achilles tendon before Sarina Wiegman’s first game in September, the England manager had to make a decision. There were more experienced names, but Wiegman saw qualities in the Arsenal defender that others did not have.

There is no one calmer, more composed, or humbler than Williamson. She has never been sent to Arsenal and has never had more than two yellow cards in a season. Although she rarely steals the headlines, she is fiercely competitive and passionate.

Do you remember someone? Bobby Moore, the only England captain to win a major trophy, had all the same characteristics. He too could go unnoticed despite all the work he did on the field. He was the quiet, humble leader who took his country to glory.

Williamson is now 90 minutes away from doing the same.

There has been pressure on England during this European Championship, but as always Williamson has followed it closely. “I think it looks like a pressure situation on paper, but I don’t feel that at the moment. I still have to find my way in it,” she said before the tournament. “I don’t pretend I know all the answers and maybe it’s because I don’t pretend I know the answers, or pretend I’m the most ready I’ve ever been.

“I have processes that I have used the last, however long, in my career to deal with pressure. It’s not that I’ve been put on a pedestal; I’m just the same, it’s just that I have this extra responsibility. And I see it more as a responsibility than a pressure. I really feel like I would have given anything to get on the pitch, so I’m not going to waste a second not enjoying it.”

Williamson’s sporting story could have taken a completely different path. She was a strong runner and considered swapping football boots for spikes after being inspired by the 2012 Olympics.

But her love for the beautiful game, especially Arsenal, was too strong. Despite growing up in a house full of Tottenham fans, Williamson chose to support the Gunners and joined the club’s academy at the age of nine.

By the age of 21, she had made 100 senior appearances and is already considered a club legend by fans. Williamson is seen as the most serious and focused player in the England and Arsenal squads. She often had to keep her best friend and current international team-mate Keira Walsh in line when they played together at youth level in England.

Walsh told The Times earlier this summer: “She’s had a lot of trouble with me, I think because she was the captain. They would call Leah to a meeting and she would get “Keira needs to be more on time”. When we were young, she was the more serious of the two of us. She would remind me not to be late, the kit I needed. I’d text her and say, “What time should we have breakfast? What kit should we wear?” She often dragged me to places.’

But Williamson also has a fun, relaxed side. She is the team DJ for Arsenal and England, a role she takes very seriously. The Lionesses celebrated with music and sing-along in their dressing room after the record win over Norway and knockout victories over Spain and Sweden.

“Leah has some really good throwback songs and we love sing-alongs,” said teammate Alessia Russo. “She throws one up and everyone says, ‘Ah, we haven’t heard this in years!'”

Williamson hopes to have the tunes up after Sunday’s final against Germany. But first, she must lead her team to victory. It won’t be an easy task against an organized clinical team.

But one thing is certain: if penalties are needed, Williamson will be more than ready.