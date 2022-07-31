WhatsNew2Day
England women beat Germany to win Euro 2022

Issued on:

England defeated Germany 2-1 in the final of the European Women’s Championship on Sunday to claim their first-ever major title in front of a record crowd at home.

English striker Ella Toone opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with a beautiful chipped finish, just after she came on as a substitute. However, that was negated by Germany’s Lina Magull, who scored the equalizer from close range 17 minutes later.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes to take it into extra time. The parties could not be separated until the 110th minute when English striker Chloe Kelly reacted fastest to a loose ball from a corner and jabbed the winner.

