England win the first T20 of their return to Pakistan after 17 years

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

England have won on their return to Pakistan after 17 years away from the country.

In a seven-match series, England chased down Pakistan’s total of 158 below par with six wickets in hand.

Alex Hales’ return was one of many subplots to the game, with the Nottinghamshire man scoring 50 on his return to England after three years in the wilderness.

More to follow.