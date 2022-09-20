WhatsNew2Day
England win the first T20 of their return to Pakistan after 17 years

Sports
By Merry

England win the first T20 on their tour to Pakistan as they get off to a great start on their first visit to the country in 17 years… with the returning Alex Hales top scorer with 53

  • England’s limited overs win their first white ball tour to Pakistan
  • First game England have played in the country since 2005 after reorganized tour
  • Returning Alex Hales further supported the decision to recall him with a 50

By Richard Gibson for the Daily Mail in Karachi

Published: 18:56, 20 September 2022 | Up to date: 18:59, 20 September 2022

England have won on their return to Pakistan after 17 years away from the country.

In a seven-match series, England chased down Pakistan’s total of 158 below par with six wickets in hand.

Alex Hales’ return was one of many subplots to the game, with the Nottinghamshire man scoring 50 on his return to England after three years in the wilderness.

More to follow.

Alex Hales made a stunning return to the England team after three years in the wilderness

