England WIN GOLD in the women’s team gymnastics as Ondine Achampong nails her pivotal final vault

Teenager Ondine Achampong nailed her crucial final jump to win women’s gymnastics gold for England at Arena Birmingham on an evening that could have spelled the swan song of former world medalist Claudia Fragapane.

In her first major multisport competition, 18-year-old Achampong shook off the inevitable nerves and scored 14.15, enough to evade the growing Australian team, who had narrowed the deficit to just 0.05 points in the final rotation.

But it was Fragapane, a gymnast at the other end of her career, who brought the house down with an exciting floor routine that, while failing to secure her a place in the individual finals, proved a fitting farewell to her Commonwealth. Games career as she claimed a fifth gold medal.

Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton and Kelly Simm were the other members of England’s victorious team.

Fragapane had appeared on the scene at the 2014 Games in Glasgow, claiming four gold medals, and was forced to fight through a series of career-threatening injuries, including concussion and surgery to her ankle and elbow, to earn her place in Birmingham. .

Fragapane, 24, shared a lingering hug with 27-year-old Simm, who also medaled in Glasgow, and, in retirement talk on the air, admitted: ‘This is definitely our last Commonwealth Games because we’re not going to have four more year to continue.

“I’ve had four major injuries, so just coming back and doing it again was my main goal. I shouldn’t have come back so soon, but I forced myself to come here. I take it step by step – now I have to be careful with this fragile body.’

England, plucked for gold on the Gold Coast by Canada four years ago, started out as heavy favorites to recapture their title, but it fell to a series of cold-blooded jump performances to see them cross the line safely.

“I was a little nervous, but I told myself to go out and do the jump I usually do, which is more than fine,” admitted Achampong, who delivered the decisive performance.

In addition to the battle to beat the Australians, the secondary story became a battle between team-mates from England for the two available places per country for the all-round and individual sets finals.

Birmingham native Kinsella topped the qualifying standings with 54,450, 0.3 from second-placed Achampong, with Fenton finishing fourth, the unlucky one being eliminated.

But Fenton, the defending champions, will enter the uneven bars final after a top score of 14.0 for Achampong, who was hugely impressive on her debut in the international senior competition.

Kinsella, the 2019 European champion, was second best on beam behind Australia’s Georgia Godwin, with Fenton third, making England’s second place in the final at Achampong thanks to a higher performance score.

Kinsella again scored top scorer with 13.450 on the floor, while Achampong will join her in the final. Fragapane finished well adrift from the last places with 12,450, but seemed content as the final twists of her career unfolded.

Scotland’s Shannon Archer had a successful evening, scoring the highest score in the vault qualifier with 13.5 and also reaching the high bar final, while compatriot Cara Kennedy will join the all-around final.