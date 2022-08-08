England win gold in men’s squash doubles at Commonwealth Games after thrilling final

England have won another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after winning the men’s squash doubles.

James Willstrop and Declan James defeated England duo Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash center in what was a spirited tie between teammates.

The winning duo were not afraid to show their joy after the match and embrace the realization of their achievement.

After a dominant start from Willstrop and James, Selby and Waller came back well after two games to set things right.

But Willstrop and James defeated their compatriots in the final game, winning by two points before the crowd congratulated both sets of players.

All four men gave the English coaches a high-five after coming off the field, despite the disappointment evident from Selby and Waller.

Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters won silver for England in the women’s doubles final

Willstrop and James’ gold saw them beat the bronze they won at the 2018 games in Australia.

Meanwhile, Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters took a silver medal for England and lost in the New Zealand women’s doubles final.

They were defeated 11-8 11-8 by defending champions Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy.