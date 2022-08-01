England win FOUR gold medals in gymnastics at Commonwealth Games

England took four gold gymnastics medals at the Commonwealth Games as their dazzling display continued in the events.

Jake Jarman, Joe Fraser, Courtney Tulloch and Georgia-Mae Fenton performed excellently as they all won gold in their respective events.

Jarman, 20, scored 14,666 for an impeccable floor routine to grab his third Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Meanwhile, Fraser defeated the reigning champion of Northern Ireland, Rhys McClenaghan, to score gold with a stunning routine in the pommel horse.

The Englishman took the title with a score of 14.833, while McClenaghan took 14.133 with a lower difficulty than he has performed in previous matches.

The home country didn’t end there as Tulloch and Fenton capped off a great day to keep their rings and uneven bars titles.

Tulloch delivered a near-perfect performance as he scored 14,400 on the judges cards to finish at the top of the podium in the rings. Additionally, after his pommel success, Fraser had to settle for fourth behind Tulloch.

In the uneven bars, Fenton retained her 2018 Gold Coast Games title with a perfect performance.

The gold medals bring England’s gymnastics medal to 10, while still having the opportunity to win more.

Jarman is in the jump final on Tuesday as he prays to finish a remarkable Commonwealth Games with a fourth gold. And six-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock was more than impressed by the 20-year-old’s performance.

Whitlock said on BBC One: ‘Jake Jarman made it all happen and that’s what we’ve been waiting for.

“He has the difficulty level above all others. He’s done an incredible amount of work to get it all together when it matters.”