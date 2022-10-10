England willing to be penalized for World Cup armband

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England are ready to face FIFA’s punishment by wearing the “OneLove” anti-discrimination bracelet during the World Cup.

Ten European countries have pledged to promote inclusion and campaign against discrimination this season.

Eight of them have qualified for Qatar and FIFA is coming under pressure to have the captains of each of those teams wear a bracelet with a multicolored heart design during the tournament which kicks off next month.

No permission has yet been granted.

FIFA rules prohibit teams from bringing their own armband designs to the World Cup, and require countries to use equipment supplied by the governing body.

But the English Football Association is determined to take a stand, even if it means a fine for breaking FIFA rules.

A person with knowledge of the decision told the Associated Press that England will wear the armband in Qatar regardless of FIFA’s wishes. Speaking on condition of anonymity as the decision has not been publicly confirmed, they added that the FA had requested permission to wear it during the World Cup but had not received a response after waiting three weeks.

That person said a delegation from the UEFA working group will push for an update this week, while other European federations are also determined to wear the bracelet.

Homosexual acts are illegal in Qatar, while the treatment of migrant workers building construction projects for the World Cup has been a controversy for decades.

“OneLove” originated in the Netherlands and Belgium, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales became involved in the pursuit of using football as a weapon against discrimination.

England captain Harry Kane wore the armband during recent Nations League matches against Italy and Germany.

Speaking about the campaign last month, he said: “As captains we may all be fighting each other on the pitch, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination. This is all the more relevant at a time when divisions are common in society.

“Wearing the bracelet together on behalf of our teams will send a clear signal when the world is watching.”

The FA has also been outspoken about the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar.

It has urged FIFA for updates on a center for migrant workers to provide advice and support – and supports the principle of compensation for the families of migrant workers who have been killed or injured while involved in construction projects.