England will continue to take risks and play aggressively says captain Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler insisted England will continue to take risks after they took an emphatic victory over South Africa at Old Trafford last night to even out the one-day series against the odds.

England threw out early wickets and crashed to 72 for five in a second match of 50 overs cut to 29 overs by the rain in Manchester, but recovered to what still looked like an under par 201 thanks to three sixes apiece from Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran.

But it proved more than enough as England made their best ever start to a one-day innings to reduce South Africa to four for six, all four wickets fell without a run being scored in 10 balls, and then 27 for five, their trio of left-armers in Reece Topley, David Willey and Curran effectively won the match for their side.

England captain Jos Buttler couldn’t help but smile as his side beat South Africa by 118 runs

Buttler was cheaply sacked as England struggled again with the bat at Old Trafford

South Africa could only limp to 83 all-out to lose by 118 runs as more rain fell to jeopardize England’s victory.

“It’s vital that guys keep trying to play the way we want as a team,” said a Buttler captain, who will now have the chance at Headingley tomorrow to take his first series win as cue captain.

‘Can we do better? Absolute. But that positivity led us to a score that now looks great.

“I know we can improve, but that will always be the message. I want guys to back off and take risks. We try to force ourselves on the opposition and put them under pressure again.’

Joe Root was just one when he surpassed a delivery from Dwaine Pretorius early on

Moeen Ali was also fired for single figures after being promoted to batting order

Buttler, who saw defeat in both England’s one-day series against India and Twenty20 cricket under his leadership, praised his bowlers winning the game for England to negate Tuesday’s opening defeat at Durham.

Topley in particular has been fantastic and has now taken 13 wickets in 50-over cricket this season.

“The boys are bowling brilliantly,” said Buttler, who put in a great run to send Aiden Markram back before running into a ball in South Africa’s collapse.

“We spoke at half time and Jonny Bairstow thought it was not easy to score points in the power play, so if we threw a good length we would make it difficult for them.”

Buttler produced a fantastic piece of wicketkeeping to beat Aiden Markram in the game

There was a belated controversy when South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen indulged in playmanship and complained about cover behind the arm as the rain fell again and the match threatened to no avail with less than 20 overs bowled.

It led to an eight-minute delay in the 12th over and sparked an angry response from Buttler and Bairstow, with Willey saying afterwards: “It was frustrating to be polite, but I think it was clear what they were trying to do.

‘They were hoping the rain would force them to come but mother cricket came along, they lost a few wickets and we won the match. We knew what they were doing and they knew what they were doing and it was up to the umpires to put an end to it.’