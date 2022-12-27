Hepatitis C could be eradicated within two years thanks to a campaign to identify and treat those most at risk.

The NHS plans to eradicate the virus by 2025 – five years ahead of global targets.

Deaths have fallen by 35 percent in six years, well above the World Health Organization’s target of 10 percent.

It puts England in pole position to become the first country in the world to declare itself free of the virus, which can lead to liver disease and cancer.

WHAT IS HEPATITIS C? Hepatitis C is a virus that can infect the liver. It is spread through contact with an infected person’s blood, such as sharing unsterilized needles, razors, and toothbrushes. The infection does not cause any symptoms until the liver is significantly damaged, which means many people have the infection without realizing it. Symptoms may include muscle aches, fever, feeling tired all the time, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, and being sick. If left untreated, hepatitis C can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening damage to the liver. There are about 120,000 people in the UK and 2.4 million people in the US living with chronic hepatitis. Most are not aware that they are infected.

The progress comes after a five-year contract worth nearly £1bn to buy antiviral drugs, which have a 95 per cent cure rate.

Special ‘Find And Treat’ programs have also helped the NHS reduce Hepatitis C cases among vulnerable communities such as the homeless.

So far, some 70,000 patients have been cured of the disease as part of the program, which has also dramatically reduced the need for liver transplants.

Rachel Halford, of the Hepatitis C Trust, described the progress made as ‘truly amazing’.

She said: “We now need a final concerted effort to ensure we reach all those who may be affected and reach elimination.”

Health chiefs said the number seeking liver transplants because of the virus fell from about 140 a year to less than 50 by 2020.

People in the most disadvantaged communities have seen the greatest benefit, with 80 percent of treatment provided to the most disadvantaged half of the population.

This includes children born with the infection, with more than 100 children receiving infection-curing antivirals in the past year alone.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said the NHS was ‘leading the world’ in its drive to save lives and eradicate hepatitis C, while also tackling a ‘significant’ health inequality.

He said: ‘Thanks to targeted screening and because the NHS has a proven track record of securing drug deals that give patients access to the latest medicines, we are on track to beat global targets and become the first country to treat hepatitis C against 2030 has banned – which will be a milestone.”

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne virus that, left untreated, can cause liver cancer and liver failure.

It usually shows no symptoms until the virus does enough damage to cause liver disease.

Symptoms can include fatigue and difficulty concentrating, and the virus has also been linked to cardiovascular disease, mental health problems, kidney disease and musculoskeletal pain.

As the homeless are at higher risk, the NHS has worked with charities, including St Mungos, to identify and treat those who are vulnerable to the disease.

Specialist teams performed same-day screenings, along with help to complete a full course of treatment.

Substance use, sharing toothbrushes, razors, and other common lifestyle factors associated with rough sleeping are some of the reasons that put the homeless at a higher risk of contracting hepatitis C.

Sara Hide, from St Mungo’s, Oxford said: ‘With Hepatitis C treatment now less invasive – an 8-12 week course of medication – we are seeing an increase in people responding to our screening services. At the same time, we also screen for other conditions to identify clients who may need additional health support.’

Health Minister Lord Markham said: ‘I am grateful to the NHS staff and our partner charities such as St Mungo’s for the fantastic progress made so far. Deaths and prevalence of the virus have been consistently falling thanks to improvements in diagnosis and access to treatments.”

