England WAGs win battle of the World Cup hotels with Banana Island resort’s £6k-a-night chalets

The England WAGs already seem to have their towels on some of the best sunbeds in Qatar, adding to the feeling that this World Cup would be a particularly bad one to miss.

Partners of English and French players have booked into Banana Island, a luxury resort 25 minutes by boat from Doha’s seafront, according to the venue’s director of sales. Those with children have their eyes on the largest cabins, which sleep five. Perks include a helipad if they prefer it to the motor launch, with white leather seats, free dates and cold flannels.

These cottages at £6,000 per night, built on stilts sitting in the Arabian Sea, will not offer total escape from the hoi polloi.

Anyone can catch the boat and pay £100 to enjoy the resort’s pool and beach. But with a cinema, a surf pool with wave machine and diving courses, it all rather contributes to the feeling that England’s partners are well ahead of the rest when it comes to the overnight hunt for Group B.

This is the luxurious setting where England’s partners will stay in Qatar for the World Cup

The sea huts will form a picturesque setting for the WAGs taking part in the tournament

The partners of England’s Kieran Trippier, Jordan Pickford and Harry Maguire are on their way to Qatar

Gareth Southgate’s players have arguably found the best base in the square, escaping the traffic and high-rises of Doha for the cool class of a hotel converted from former pearling huts with thick heat-resistant walls in the traditional souk district of Al Wakra, upcoast from Doha.

There will be no pictures in the papers of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Co on an inflatable unicorn in this place. They have never installed a swimming pool there because they want to preserve its status as a “heritage property” – a holdover from the time just 70 years ago, before their lucrative oil and liquefied gas, when Qatar was just a small stretch of sand on the edge of the ​The Arabian Sea.

But the five-star Tivoli hotel, built on the beach, will keep it real for Southgate’s players. They will wake to see the old wooden beams of the one-time huts overhead and see camels passing by if they decide to eat at the many restaurants on the seafront, which are a few minutes’ walk from their rooms.

The old souk market is adjacent to the hotel with a fleet of gold carts available to take to the gold and bird markets. Southgate will be pleased to know that the hotel staff are driving.

The English team will retreat from Doha and stay in the chic five-star Tivoli Hotel

The hotel will be closed from the end of October to prepare to welcome the team, after which there will no longer be a separate dining area for those who smoke a hookah. Intricate work to clean the mosaic tiles at the communal fountain where the players can relax was seen by Sportsmail last week. The most expensive rooms here usually cost £250 per night. night.

This felt much less last-minute than the scene surrounding Wales’ newly-built team hotel in skyrise West Bay, which is not yet open and sits in the middle of little more than a building site.

The Delta City Center hotel has been fully furnished and is a short half hour’s drive east of the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, where Wales have the advantage of playing all their group games.

But unless there is a quick end to the construction work, players will be greeted by diggers, excavated roads and sidewalks when they take up residence in the glass skyscraper. Sportsmail last week found a temporary security hut in the middle of a construction site between the hotel and the Corniche seafront, with a lone member of staff there.

Gareth Southgate hopes the cool, calm base chosen by England will help his players relax

The USA team, also in England’s group, has the most exclusive residence – the Marsa Malaz Kempinski – although they will have to share it with the residents. It’s too big to close the whole place to them.

Americans can draw on the psychological boost of knowing they are playing on the green, green grass of home. The grass for all World Cup stadiums originates from the state of Georgia.

“The American grass seed gives you a more robust playing surface,” David Graham of Aspire Turf, which is responsible for the Qatar 2022 pitches, told ESPN. ‘With the climate and conditions in Qatar, the playing surface would not hold together without the right grass seed.’

The existing playing surfaces were removed two weeks ago and the new seed laid, with water pumped through pipes laid under courts around the clock to ensure optimum growing temperature.

Playing temperatures are unlikely to be an issue due to the decision to push the tournament back to November, which generally brings gray skies, sunny spells and top temperatures of around 23°C (73°F).

There will be no recurrence of the unicorns as there is no swimming pool installed at their base

But sophisticated air conditioning, planned at a time when it looked as if the tournament would be held in scorching June heat, is also in place to ensure on-court temperatures are regulated for the players.

Underground sensors that measure heat and humidity will allow this degree of control, along with pitchside vents that are calibrated to blow air that players arriving to take a throw-in won’t feel. Vents at seat height will also ensure supporters are able to watch matches at 21-22°C.

Managers may feel their media duties are a little less demanding as all pre-match press conferences will be held at the same venue for the first time, at the exclusive Pearl resort north of central Doha.

Some players will make their feelings known about the human rights abuses that have gone into all of this. The human cost will always destroy the competition that is unfolding.

It is impossible to consider the feats of architecture and engineering that went into building the stadiums and hotels without remembering the immigrants who toiled to build them and the roads, bridges and facilities in boiling heat before returning to dirty, cold apartment blocks. Many died.

Both Harry Kane and his wife will enjoy some lavish accommodation during the winter

Most workers will be gone, on government orders, for the duration of the tournament, although gardeners and cleaners are expected to stay.

The sight of those laying pavements and watering grass on the Corniche in the scorching late afternoon heat, two weeks ago, was a reminder of the work.

The Qataris are prickly about this. At a hastily organized press conference to mark Lusail Stadium’s launch, they insisted their country had been misrepresented and said there had been no human rights issue.

The notoriously opaque Home Office is not used to having to answer questions about anything unpleasant. When we tried to question officials at the press conference about security issues, they told us they hadn’t heard what we had asked, but when we tried to repeat the question, the next thing was asked.

On Banana Island, where the cinema and bowling alley were prepared for the WAGs last week, no one will know the true pain the immigrant workers have been through.