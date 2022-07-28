England vs Germany women’s Euro 2022 final time: How to live stream the Lionesses and watch on TV

Can England finally put an end to their heartbreak at the European Championship?

Sunday night we will find out if the women’s side looks better than the men and wins the European Championship.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have been brilliant in their home tournament so far and put in another great performance when they knocked Sweden 4-0 away in their semi-final in Sheffield on Tuesday night.

They face Germany, who defeated France in Wednesday’s second semi-final at Wembley on Sunday with glory now within their grasp.

But what time is the game? What channel is it on? And are England the favorites to go all the way?

With the grand finale now only a few days away, Sports post takes you through everything you need to know.

England will participate in the final of the Women’s European Championship on Sunday afternoon

When is the game?

England will meet Germany on Sunday 31 July at Wembley Stadium in London.

The match kicks off at 5pm UK Summer Time.

It marks the end of a wonderful tournament, which has been played at 10 locations in eight different host cities.

How to watch?

The match will be broadcast on free television on BBC One, on BBC iPlayer or via the BBC Sport website. The build-up for the match starts at 4pm BST.

Fans can also watch via a live stream on UEFA.tv.

Sports post will also maintain a live blog so you can keep up to date with us.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses take on France or Germany in the showpiece of the tournament

How did England qualify for the final?

The hosts had a somewhat tacky start to the group stage, passing Austria 1-0, but exploded as they progressed further into the tournament.

They turned off a decent Norwegian side before beating Northern Ireland aside.

In the quarter-finals, Wiegman’s players faced arguably their toughest test yet, tournament favorites Spain, and were six minutes away from going out.

But Ella Toone equalized in the 84th minute and Georgia Stanway scored a screamer in the first half of extra time to send England on.

The semi-final against Sweden started again with England under pressure, but they weathered the storm, leading 1-0 at half time and then producing an attack in the second half to win 4-0.

They will be confident no matter who they face in the final.

England beat Sweden 4-0 in Tuesday’s semi-final and are currently on 8/11 to win the European Championship

How did Germany qualify for the final?

Germany defeated Denmark 4-0, Spain 2-0 and Finland 3-0 in a dominant display in their group.

They also beat Austria 2-0 in their quarter-finals, and as they didn’t concede a goal at the tournament before the semi-finals, it proved a tough nut for Corinne Diacre’s gifted French side to crack.

Superstar striker Alexandra Popp scored a double when Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and her team advanced to the final with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

Team news

Of course we will know more about the team news as the finals approach.

But since the tournament started, England have been largely unscathed by injuries, naming the same starting squad for each of their five games.

While there have been calls for supersub Alessia Russo to replace striker Ellen White up front and the likes of Alex Greenwood to replace Rachel Daly at left back, Wiegman is clearly confident her players will start the game if she wants to.

For Germany, winger Klara Buhl will miss the semi-finals on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19. It remains to be seen if she is fit to play the final.

English selection

goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter, Millie Bright (both Chelsea), Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy (both Arsenal), Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes (both Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash).

Midfielders: Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Jill Scott (Untied), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Ella Toone (Manchester United).

attackers: Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp, Ellen White (Manchester City), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Beth England (Chelsea), Beth Mead, Nikita Parris (both Arsenal).

Wiegman’s squad has been largely untouched by injuries in the league so far and the Dutch manager has mentioned an unchanged line-up for every game so far in the tournament

selection Germany

goalkeepers: Merle Frohms (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Almuth Schult (Wolfsburg).

Defenders: Sophia Kleinherne (Frankfurt), Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg), Marina Hegering, Giulia Gwinn (both Bayern Munich), Felicitas Rauch (Wolfsburg), Sara Doorsoun (Frankfurt).

Midfielders: Lena Lattwein, Lena Oberdorf (both Wolfsburg), Sydney Lohmann (Bayern), Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg), Sara Dabritz (Paris Saint-Germain), Linda Dallmann, Lina Magull (both Bayern), Jule Brand (Hoffenheim).

attackers: Lea Schuller (Bayern), Laura Freigang (Frankfurt), Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg), Nicole Anyomi (Frankfurt), Tabea Wassmuth (Wolfsburg), Klara Buhl (Bayern).

Favorites to win the tournament

Both sides were phenomenal on their way to the final, and it’s no surprise that the odds are close.

England are on 8/11 to lift the trophy, while Germany are tied.

* Opportunities according to Betfair and correct at the time of publication.