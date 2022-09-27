England U21s 3-1 Germany U21s: Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer strikes secure win

England’s Under 21 side made it two wins out of two in the international break with a win over Germany.

Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer were on target for Lee Casley’s side at Bramall Lane in a close match between two of the favorites for next summer’s European Championship.

Lukas Nmecha had opened the scoring for the visitors, but Balogun’s good shot and Gallagher’s tap from a cross from Anthony Gordon put the Young Lions on top.

Cole Palmer later added a third for the hosts to secure the win.

England have already secured qualification for the June European Under-21 Championship in Romania and Georgia, winning eight of their ten qualifiers.

Germany, meanwhile, won nine of their ten.

Full report to follow…