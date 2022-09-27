England U21s 3-1 Germany U21s: Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer strikes secure win
England Under-21 3-1 Germany Under-21: The strikes of Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer see Young Lions score two wins out of two in the international break as preparations for next summer’s European Under-21 Championship continue
- England defeated Germany 2-1 tonight in an international under-21 friendly match
- Folarin Balogun and Conor Gallagher were on the scoresheet in Bramall Lane
- Manchester City’s Cole Palmer scored a third goal deep into stoppage time
- Lukas Nmecha had given the visitors the lead in a competitive first period
- Both sides are preparing for the European Under 21 Championship next year
England’s Under 21 side made it two wins out of two in the international break with a win over Germany.
Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer were on target for Lee Casley’s side at Bramall Lane in a close match between two of the favorites for next summer’s European Championship.
Lukas Nmecha had opened the scoring for the visitors, but Balogun’s good shot and Gallagher’s tap from a cross from Anthony Gordon put the Young Lions on top.
Cole Palmer later added a third for the hosts to secure the win.
England have already secured qualification for the June European Under-21 Championship in Romania and Georgia, winning eight of their ten qualifiers.
Germany, meanwhile, won nine of their ten.
Full report to follow…
Conor Gallagher (center) scored England’s second goal of their 3-1 win over Germany tonight