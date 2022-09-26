England: Trent Alexander-Arnold AGAIN misses roster for Nations League clash with Germany

<!–

Trent Alexander-Arnold has once again been banned from England’s match selection for Monday night’s Nations League game with Germany at Wembley.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is, however, among them and could make his international debut after a sparkling club form.

Fikayo Tomori, Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse and the suspended Jack Grealish are the other players left out.

More to follow.