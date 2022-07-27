England thump South Africa by 41 runs as Moeen Ali hits a half-century in first of three T20 matches

Jonny Bairstow was roared to the center like a local hero and later left with a standing ovation. In between, he beat South Africa for 90 from 53 balls to continue his golden summer and give the England whiteball team a welcome shot in the arm.

This was a night when, for the first time since he became captain, Jos Buttler’s side resembled the six-hitting powerhouses strutting their stuff under Eoin Morgan. The 41-run victory was no less than deserved.

The short boundaries at Bristol’s Nevil Road require an all-out attack, but this was still a display. England took the ropes 20 times – comfortably a T20 national record – with eight only from Bairstow and six from Moeen Ali, who slaughtered 16 balls for half a century. That was also a record.

“The record means a lot because there are guys in our dressing room who score fast, and I can brag that I have the fastest for England,” said Ali.

“Jonny is someone I’ve always loved hitting on – he’s busy, strong and powerful. He is a brilliant player and one of the few who still plays all forms of the game. Tonight he showed how good he is.’

Dawid Malan, meanwhile, scored four sixes himself on a 23-ball 43, while England – asked to bat by South African captain David Miller – brought in 234 for six, their second-highest total.

But it was Bairstow who stole the show, endangering the spectators in a packed house of nearly 14,000 people.

He had already argued convincingly to become England’s player of the summer, having racked up 589 runs, including 400, in five Test innings against New Zealand and India.

Now he applied Bazball to the shortest format, nearly pre-nominating his sixes when he got stuck in left arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and Andile Phehlukwayo, who disappeared for 33 in an over at the height of the carnage. The fourth wicket score between Bairstow and Ali was worth 106 in 5.5 overs, as was every penny of the entrance fee.

With two balls to go in the innings and Bairstow at 90, few bet he would join Malan, Buttler and Heather Knight as the only England players to score international hundreds in each of the three formats.

But after surviving odds of varying difficulty at 12, 72 and 77, he went awry to deep midwicket, giving Lungi Ngidi his fifth wicket – a heroic feat under the circumstances. Without his clever slower ball, South Africa would have been chasing over 250.

Bairstow left the field to a rousing reception – gratitude for an evening of entertainment, but also no doubt for the pivotal role he played in England’s Test revival. At this point, he has to wish that this season never ends.

Jason Roy can experience different emotions. He entered this game with a desperate need for runs, scrambling around for eight of the 15 balls at the top of the ranking, where field restrictions are most favorable to batsmen.

The worry for England was that it didn’t even qualify as its worst innings of a disappointing few weeks. That happened in the first T20 against India in the Ageas Bowl, when he made four out of 16 deliveries and looked like a player who was either hopelessly in shape or terminally declining.

Nine whites this summer have given him 160 runs out of 17, leaving England in for a tricky decision as they approach the October World Cup in Australia.

Will they cut their losses and replace Roy with Phil Salt or promote Bairstow to opener and bring Harry Brook to the middle ground? Or will they remain loyal to a player who spearheaded Morgan’s white ball revolution?

Part of the problem is that Morgan’s retirement and Ben Stokes’ decision to quit one-day internationals have already robbed England of two senior pros. But if Roy fails again today in Cardiff and Sunday in Southampton, Buttler may have to cut the umbilical cord.

Overall, though, the new captain got the tonic he was looking for as he went looking for a first series win. Buttler himself gave England a rambunctious start with 22 in seven balls – an innings that helped camouflage Roy’s trials at the other end, only to be finished by an excellent catch from distance by his counterpart Miller.

If England can win again today at Sophia Gardens, Buttler will breathe a little more freely ahead of Pakistan’s seven-match T20 series which starts in September.

He’ll also be pleased with the way his bowlers reacted to Bristol’s stamp sizes – at least initially.

Sam Curran gave up just three hits on the first over, before Reece Topley – fast becoming England’s bowling banker – gave up Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw in his first over.

Reeza Hendricks hooked up with a pair en route to a 28-ball-fifty, but he hit fours instead of sixs, and it wasn’t until 21-year-old Tristan Stubbs, who was only playing his third T20 international, that he started to pick up the ropes. clearing made South Africa look like they understood what was needed.

Adil Rashid removed Heinrich Klaasen and Miller, both caught by Chris Jordan, but Stubbs raced to a 19-ball half-century, including six sixes, and it took some clever death bowling from Curran and Jordan to avoid a meltdown in England .

When Stubbs dragged Richard Gleeson to Roy in the 19th long to leave for an incendiary 72 of 28 deliveries, the game was really over.