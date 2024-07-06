England team news: Gareth Southgate switches to three at the back ahead of Switzerland clash… but there’s STILL no place for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the starting XI

Gareth Southgate has switched to a back three for England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final clash against Switzerland.

The English coach has only made one change to the starting eleven that allowed a dramatic victory over Slovakia in the last round.

Marc Guehi, suspended for the Dusseldorf game, has been replaced by Ezri Konsa, while Kieran Trippier retains his place in the starting XI, albeit in the more familiar position of right-back.

The change has seen Kyle Walker move into the right-back role alongside Manchester City team-mate John Stones and Konsa, with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka set to start the tie at left-back.

England will play Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden as a double No 10 behind Harry Kane, with Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo continuing in central midfield.

Gareth Southgate has switched to a back three for England’s quarter-final against Switzerland

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa (centre) has come into the starting XI to replace the suspended Marc Guehi.

Phil Foden (left) and Jude Bellingham (right) will play as double number 10s behind Harry Kane

After using a back three during England’s run to the World Cup semi-final in 2018, Southgate has favoured a different system at subsequent major tournaments.

England played with three defenders on two occasions during Euro 2020, both times in an attempt to match their opponents’ formation.

The Three Lions beat Germany in the round of 16 three years ago, but were defeated in the final.

Against Italy, they took an early lead before relinquishing control and eventually losing on penalties.

The change in formation has allowed Southgate to field several of his players in more familiar positions. With the exception of Saka, who, despite preferring a more advanced role, has made 22 appearances at left-back during his career, all of the players are in a more comfortable part of the pitch.

The standout performer is Foden, who will get a chance to start in midfield against Switzerland. The City star has struggled to impose his authority in this tournament, as he did in the Premier League last season, and England will be expected to get the best out of him alongside Bellingham.

Switzerland have continued with the 3-4-2-1 system they have used throughout the tournament.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not started since England’s second group game against Denmark.

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has recovered from injury in time to be part of Switzerland’s starting XI.

Murat Yakin’s side have won many fans for their performances so far, with their round of 16 victory over reigning champions Italy a particular highlight.

Former Arsenal midfielder and Swiss talisman Granit Xhaka is fit to start against England after recovering from an injury sustained in the build-up to the match.