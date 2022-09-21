England take a deeply underwhelming stance on World Cup hosts’ human rights abuse

There is an armband. Of course there is an armband. There is always an armband. And a statement. Of course there is a statement. There is always a statement.

A floury word jumble put together to sound like genuine protest and activity, when in reality it means less than nothing.

But beyond these empty platitudes, these woven gestures, what more could the Football Association and England have done? How could they, or any of the European nations, have taken positive steps towards the Qatar World Cup?

By stopping it? Actually save lives by preventing it from happening? Well, yes, there was.

England captain Harry Kane will wear anti-discrimination armbands at the Qatar World Cup

We join nine other European countries in support of OneLove, a campaign that will use the power of football to promote inclusion and send a message against discrimination. — England (@England) 21 September 2022

Had the major soccer nations banded together shortly after December 2, 2010, when FIFA made the corrupt decision to send their marquee tournament to the Gulf and heaven knows how many migrant workers die, an international boycott of the tournament could have changed that.

Had these nations banded together when the decision was made to change the timing of the tournament from summer to winter – meaning this was now a World Cup that no one actually supported in a vote – a re-vote could have been forced.

And had they stood solidly together at any point during the past 11 years, when the constant trickle of corruption allegations were published and aired, their protests might have had meaning and had an impact.

A pariah World Cup without the leading European players would have lost commercial and broadcaster support instantly. It would have threatened FIFA financially and we know that organization is about the money.

Migrant workers sleep on the pavements in Qatar’s capital, which will host the World Cup

Had Europe stood against it, perhaps taking some of South or North America with it, FIFA would have been isolated and would have had to reconsider. They didn’t because the European leagues love Qatar through their broadcast deals as much as anyone.

So it’s armbands instead. Fair enough. Who doesn’t love a good armband? Instead of a genuine challenge – and not a single word of yesterday’s statement belonged to England manager Gareth Southgate either – this is what the FA and their European colleagues will now do. They will arm-tie the bullies into submission. It will show them.

The FA consulted ‘many human rights organisations, trade unions and NGOs’ and this is apparently what they came up with. Armband.

Nine other European countries have joined the campaign – but it does not go far enough

Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress sure missed a trick there, not to mention Ukraine. Think how many of the world’s conflicts could be solved if only people recognized the power and authority of the bracelet.

Some would argue that anything would be better than the words that came from the England camp yesterday, but it is worse than that. Nothing would. Literally nothing.

If England had said nothing, gone to Qatar, played their football and come back home, we could at least have interpreted it as saying that they were there for the sport, to win, and the politics and human rights issues didn’t matter.

This may be considered superficial, even appalling, but at least it would be sincere. After all, they are footballers, not politicians. This is a major insult. This is England and the FA embracing politics, but not at a time or in any way that matters. It’s a PR exercise. It’s branding. This ensures that the optics look right.

What it certainly is not is an attitude that will resonate or will affect change. It’s too late for that. A decade has passed when an organized, concerted protest could have addressed the many issues surrounding Qatar 2022.

Nothing happened. Now, long past the point of no return, England and the European nations want to test their conscience to see if it brings a smile.

Inhumane conditions for workers helping to get Doha’s Lusail Stadium ready for December

Nothing can be done about Qatar now and the hosts know it. In the long run-up to this tournament, Qatar was very careful to exude compromise and welcome.

There were encouraging sounds about relaxation of the rules, about meetings of East and West, about a more liberal approach that facilitated the arrival of so many guests. In recent weeks, that has changed.

The sale of beer will be strictly limited to certain times of the day, respecting local laws regarding homosexuality and public order.

“We are a relatively conservative society – public displays of affection are not part of our culture,” a spokesman said. ‘We believe in mutual respect, and although everyone is welcome, in return we expect everyone to respect our culture and traditions.’

And don’t hold hands. Placed in politeness is a coded flexing of muscles. It is too late for the World Cup to be removed from Qatar now and the hosts know it. So now the world has to play ball with them, not the other way around.

The World Cup in Qatar opens in less than 60 days, but still the same questions remain

If you want a fixed date when all protests – whether real or in mighty wristband form – became redundant, it was August 11 this year when FIFA changed their schedule to give Qatar the opening game.

Hosts have had the honor of hosting the World Cup since Germany v Costa Rica in 2006. However, the first match in Qatar was scheduled as Netherlands v Senegal, with Qatar playing later that day.

Perhaps FIFA felt that the hosts’ encounter with Ecuador was not eye-catching enough for the global audience. Crucially, that changed in mid-August. Suddenly, Qatar and Ecuador played on Sunday 20 November, the rest of the tournament took place from the next day.

This is when Qatar’s influence became apparent. They were no longer dancing to FIFA’s tune. This was their World Cup and they owned it.

So the armbands and the well-intentioned statements are also meaningless. The England captain will be decked out in colors that promote inclusion and send a message against discrimination of any kind? Big deal.

Norway is among the teams that have openly called for more to be done for migrant workers

These are not even specific problems at the Qatar World Cup. Workers dying in scorching heat, in slave labor conditions, for little pay. That’s the problem. Do you have a color for it? What color represents the 12-hour £1-an-hour shifts worked by foreign workers near the England team hotel in Al Wakrah?

One worker told The Guardian his shift was 30 days in a month, ‘and if I take a day off they cut my pay’. Has Harry Kane got an armband covering this, or is it just for vague, woolly concepts like inclusion or anti-discrimination?

Agents control the migrant labor market and charge fees of up to £1,360 for a job in Qatar. With the hourly rate, it takes more than 113 days just to pay that fee. Many workers also find that the promised salary is not what is delivered. Then do not.

Changes to Qatar’s employment law mean workers are now free to walk out – and the FA even referred to the country’s “progressive legislation” chumming for the hosts while acting as if they are against them – but that’s not how it works in practice.

“The company won’t give us permission to leave,” said one worker. ‘They tell us to cancel our visas, go home and then look for another job.’ Good celestials, don’t they know about the armbands?

The construction work for the tournament in the Gulf nation has been the subject of intense scrutiny

There is hardly a newspaper in the West that has not investigated and documented the situation of migrant workers in Qatar since FIFA’s decision in 2010. If the FA wanted to take a stand, years have passed since then, entire regimes.

When Qatar got the World Cup, Manchester City were still two seasons away from their first title in the modern era; Fabio Capello was England manager while Roy Hodgson was at Liverpool; the winners of the League Cup that season were Birmingham City; Brighton, Southampton, Brentford and Bournemouth were all third tier clubs; Gary Neville was still playing; Harry Kane had not made his debut for Tottenham or even gone on his first loan to Leyton Orient.

That is the time that has passed. The time when the FA and England could have spoken up or taken the lead.

Imagine if just a handful of Europe’s armbands – England, Holland, Belgium, France and Germany – had rejected the idea of ​​playing in Qatar. What a message that would have sent.

Instead, it was revealed yesterday, migrant workers will be invited to England’s training base and given the chance to ‘engage’ with the players.

Their time on Al Wakrah’s pitches may be docked from their £1 an hour at a later stage, but there’s no doubt an armband for that too.