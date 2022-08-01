England stars determined into continue taking the knee at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

English players believe taking the knee at the World Cup in Qatar will still make a powerful statement of equality as Premier League captains discuss the issue with teammates for the first time this week ahead of the new season.

The FA will let England’s players decide whether to continue with the pre-match gesture into the new international season and into the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s team is under increasing pressure to speak out against the human rights violations that have taken place in Qatar in the run-up to the tournament.

Sports post understands that a core group of English players still believe that taking the knee is an important and impressive gesture, especially at a tournament like the World Cup.

England players knocked on their knees during the women’s European Championship this summer and early indicators from the men’s camp suggest there is support for them to take the same stance in Qatar.

However, the national team could be affected by any decision made by top players in the coming days.

Premier League club captains met on Thursday to discuss a number of issues, including whether they should kneel before the games.

The likely outcome is that players will continue to do so. However, some captains have yet to discuss the matter with their team-mates and have asked for time to have those talks with their clubs.

The captains will report on their findings and a final decision will be made ahead of Friday’s Premier League opener between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Players took the knee for the Community Shield between Liverpool and Manchester City – but whether players decide to extend the gesture into the Premier League will not be affected by Saturday’s clash at King Power Stadium.

The knee-jerk was introduced in 2020 by top teams during the post-Covid Project Restart, as a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement following the brutal murder of George Floyd by a police officer in America.

The gesture has continued, although there has been criticism that the act has political connotations.

Sources have indicated that Sports post during the summer that certain figures were keen to scrap it because it was too divisive.