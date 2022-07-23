England stars celebrated their Euro 2022 quarter-final win over Spain with a karaoke and pizza party

England are hoping the Euro 2022 semi-final next Tuesday will bring another party to the dressing room after players celebrated their quarter-final victory over Spain with karaoke, dance and pizza.

The Lionesses had a nerve-wracking evening on Wednesday as they fell behind for the first time in the tournament when Esther Gonzalez gave Spain the lead in the 54th minute. But England fought back, with Ella Toone equalizing in the 84th minute before Georgia Stanway won it in extra time with a stunning strike.

Sarina Wiegman’s players had celebrated with a sing-along a week earlier after a record-breaking 8-0 win over Norway and the same followed after they booked their place in the semi-finals.

Ella Toone and her teammates celebrated Wednesday’s win with karaoke and food

“We had a few tunes on, a little singing and dancing,” said an ecstatic Toone. “I think Sarina knows and she told us to celebrate the little moments because they don’t happen very often in football.

“Rach Daly likes a little bit of Celine Dion so we had a little bit of that and then a little bit of ABBA came on and that was mine so I just got on the dance floor. Everyone loves it and everyone joined in because it was a special night and one that you will remember for a long time.

“So we celebrated tonight, we celebrated with the fans, we are proud of ourselves, I am sure we will enjoy the evening and then our focus will shift to the next game.”

Forward Rachel Daly (above) is a fan of Celine Dion, while Toone and others enjoyed ABBA

In addition to singing and dancing, a regular part of the English post-match celebrations is pizza and cake. On Wednesday a trolley of goodies was driven through the mixed zone to the changing room. After a pizza full of carbohydrates, the players had the choice of ice cream or cake for dessert.

Wiegman isn’t normally one for big parties herself, but even the calm and composed England manager couldn’t contain the emotion when the final whistle sounded, admitting she was ‘going a little crazy’. Wiegman raised her arms in the air and screamed as England’s semi-final spot was confirmed and hugged assistant Arjan Veurink in a massive bear hug. It was the most emotion we’ve seen from Wiegman since she took the Lionesses’ job in September. While not usually one to go over the top, Wiegman has made it a point to let her players enjoy moments like Wednesday night, but always ensures that the focus is shifted back to the next game within 24 hours.

It’s a trait that keeps its players grounded and Wiegman’s composure, both on and off the pitch, was key to England reaching the last four.

Kiera Walsh praised boss Sarina Wiegman’s relaxed attitude (above) during Euro 2022

Walsh is part of the squad preparing for Tuesday’s semi-final at Bramall Lane in Sheffield

“Even the way she stands on the sidelines, I think Sarina is always so calm and I think that influences the team a lot,” explains Keira Walsh.

“If you have a coach who yells when you run across the sidelines, it affects you.

“I just think she’s so relaxed. She doesn’t pressure anyone. If you make a mistake during practice or during a game, she won’t bark at you. As long as you try to do the right thing and it’s what she asked of you, she will never yell at you. I think that’s really important because it gives you the confidence to try things and some goals that we probably wouldn’t have in the past.

“She is so calm, very positive and even during halftime she doesn’t come in and starts screaming. She always says the right thing at the right time and she has been hugely important to us and that includes the backroom staff and technical staff. We’re just in a really good place.’

The England semi-final will take place next Tuesday at Bramall Lane in Sheffield United.