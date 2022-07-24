England star Lucy Bronze is keeping her head as she prepares for Tuesday’s semi-final against Sweden

As songs by ABBA and Celine Dion blared from England’s dressing room in the wake of their dramatic quarter-final victory over Spain, a composed and reflective Lucy Bronze sat in the tunnel, taking it all in.

“After the game there were some rowdy players and there was a party in the locker room,” said Bronze. “I’m one of those people who don’t get too far ahead of things and get too preoccupied with it.

‘I sat in the tunnel with the photographer for a while. I think I took on that role in the team very much. The one who’s a little cool, calm, and collected.’

Bronze, 30, has been here before. Three semi-finals in a row have all ended in a heartbreaking defeat.

The first came against Japan in 2015, the second against Sarina Wiegman’s Dutch side two years later, but it was the third, against the United States in the 2019 World Cup, that hit Bronze the hardest.

“2019 was one of my best years, not just in an England shirt, but just in general,” said Bronze. “Every time I was on the pitch I felt like I couldn’t do much wrong. To be that high and be at the top of my game, to be one of the best players in the world and to have that dream of winning the World Cup.

‘I played in France, the country where I lived at the time, in the stadium I lived next door. It was what dreams are made of.

“So it probably hits me a lot harder than other people because I think when you’re in the best shape of your life, you feel like this is your time.

“I think the World Cup probably taught me more than anything. Even when you’re at your best, something can always go wrong.

“That’s probably why I’m calmer, calmer and more composed now. Because I’ve been to the very high heights and still got knocked down. It’s a feeling I don’t like to be reminded of, but it was something I learned a lot from.’

Bronze, who left Manchester City this summer to join Barcelona, ​​has won everything at club level, including three Champions League titles with Lyon. But the only thing missing from her trophy cabinet is an international honor, something she desperately strives for.

“I think a lot of people ask what my motivation is when I play, because I have already won a lot of trophies, both in a team and individually. England has always been my main focus and all my career I have wanted to lift a trophy for England.

“Maybe you can only cancel a European Championship in your own country and canceling the World Cup is probably the only thing that equals it. It’s a huge opportunity. That’s high on my list to tick off, take home the England trophy.’

The Lionesses trailed 1-0 in the quarterfinals against Spain until Ella Toone equalized in the 84th minute. Despite being late in the game, England did not panic and their strength in the depths brought them over the line.

“It’s probably the most relaxed we’ve been in a tournament as an England team, and certainly in my time anyway,” said Bronze.

“We talked about the strength of the team. I’ve been lucky enough to be in some very strong English squads before, but the depth we have, the level we can train at is unbelievable.

“I think that’s why we see these performances, whether it’s seeing games against Spain or winning 8-0 against Norway.”

Sweden stands in the way of England. They passed Belgium on Friday with a 92nd minute winner and may not have reached their peak in this tournament yet.

“I think Sweden probably didn’t look their strongest, but we all know they are the highest-ranked team coming into this tournament,” said Bronze.

“We know we can expect anything, we expect Sweden to come out in full force and have their best performance against us because they have just as much to play for as we do.”