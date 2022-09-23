England star Jack Grealish ‘had sex with woman, 23, at party ‘where she was raped by another man’

English star Jack Grealish had sex with a woman at a party at the luxury home of Man City teammate Benjamin Mendy, where she says she was later raped by another man, a court heard today.

Grealish allegedly had sex with a 23-year-old woman, who was also raped by Mendy’s co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie.

Mendy, 28, and Matturie, 41, deny multiple rapes and sex crimes against a number of young women. Both deny all violations.

Grealish was mentioned during a police interview given by a woman and played for the jury.

The woman, 17 at the time, claims she was raped twice by Mendy last August, on the same night of the party at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire.

The woman allegedly raped by Matturie told her she had also had sex with Grealish.

On Tuesday, the case heard that a teenager had told police she woke up to find that Mendy’s friend and “fixer” Matturie was raping her.

Jack Grealish was cited as evidence and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, today in Chester Crown Court, where he is charged with multiple rapes and assaults

Louis Saha Matturie, co-defendant of Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, at Chester Crown Court, where he is charged with multiple rapes and assaults.

The young woman, then 17, said she went with a friend to Matturie’s flat near Manchester city center in the early hours of April 8 last year.

Matturie, 41, and another man, identified only by the name “Ghost” or “G,” were also there and the four spent time playing cards, Chester Crown Court heard.

She then said she was getting tired and Matturie told her she could use the spare room to sleep.

But she was later awakened by being caressed before being raped, she said.

The young woman said she thought the person “spooning” her from behind was the man known as Ghost, but the person had a hood over his face and said nothing to her.

It was only after the alleged attack ended and he stood up that she realized it was Matturie, she said.

“I started crying,” she told police in a video interview played before the jury.

‘I just sat there for a while, ‘What the hell!’ I ran out crying.

Benjamin Mendy’s friend and “fixer” Louis Saha Matturie of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving seven young women (pictured Tuesday)

Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy denies seven rape charges, one attempted rape and one assault against six young women (pictured Tuesday)

“When it happened, I wasn’t fully awake. There was a point where I woke up well and he stepped off of me.

“It doesn’t sound like a big deal, but it was terrible at the time.”

But Lisa Wilding KC, who defended Matturie, questioned the witness’ version of events.

The court heard in March last year, a month before Matturie allegedly raped the 17-year-old, that her 19-year-old friend had told her she woke up when she was raped by the defendant.

During a cross-examination, Lisa Wilding KC, who was defending Matturie, asked the teen, “She said Saha was a rapist. After she told you, did you go back to the flat?’

“Yes,” she replied.

Ms. Wilding suggested that she was fully aware of who she was having sex with and that it was by mutual consent.

She said police later found an email on the teen’s phone from a company called Compensation Experts.

Mrs. Wilding continued, “Is it about what you say happened to Saha?”

“No,” she replied.

Ms Wilding said: ‘You deliberately lied about what happened that night and lied to support your friend in her claim against Saha.’

“No,” the teenager replied.

Prosecutors have alleged that Mendy is a “predator” who “turned chasing women for sex into a game,” while Matturie, his friend and “repairer,” is said to have been tasked with finding young women for sex.

Mendy denies seven charges of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexually assaulting six young women.

Matturie van Eccles, Salford, denies six charges of rape and three charges involving seven young women.

Both men say that if sex with women or girls took place, it was consensual.

The process continues.