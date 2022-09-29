England star Dawid Malan backs move to cut back County Championship and T20 Blast schedules   

Dawid Malan has endorsed proposals to reduce the number of matches played by first-class provinces from 2024.

At the heart of Andrew Strauss’ recommendations for a high performance rating is a reduction from 14 County Championship games per season to 10, and a replica reduction in the Vitality Blast group stages – schedule changes that have sparked fierce backlash around the counties.

However, Malan – a player who has represented England in Test, one-day and Twenty20 cricket this year – is calling for more emphasis on preparation.

“It’s kind of like this tour here, where it feels like you’re just playing game after game, but you don’t really get a chance to improve your game and work on your game,” Malan said, ahead of the game. Friday. penultimate match of seven T20s against Pakistan.

“County cricket is going to be like that, where you just go from one game to the next and it’s like going through the moves.

“You’re burning yourself out, so I think less cricket with a higher intensity and the ability to actually train and prepare for those matches will make your bowlers fitter, able to run faster.” bowling for longer periods of time, and it will be more challenging for the batters.

“When I play for England and go back to Yorkshire after a summer I want to improve, but if there are no days of training and you just play then you experiment in games and you are judged on (that).”

A key focus for Strauss in convening a group of experts to consider ways to improve high-end performance was that England topped the Tests world rankings just once – for a fleeting period in 2011 -.

“We cannot claim that the provincial system works if we have only been number one in the world X times,” Malan added.

‘We’ve produced some world class cricketers but it’s how the English system can produce cricketers who go to play cricket, similar to Test cricket, and test them under all conditions so that when they step up, it’s not like you’ on the job’ has to learn.’

England trail Pakistanis 3-2 after two chases they should have completed in recent days, but Malan says being ‘one ball away’ at Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday should be a lesson to them despite the fact that she abhors a 146-run goal against opponents bowling with a dew-soaked ball.

Chris Woakes, who made his comeback in that game after a six-month injury, will return to the sidelines between several halftime and rotation changes by the tourists ahead of next month’s World Cup in Australia.

Meanwhile, Pakistani pace bowler Naseem Shah has been banned from the rest of the series as he recovers from pneumonia. Hospitalized for two days, Shah returned to the team hotel.