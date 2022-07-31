England skipper Leah Williamson leads the home party after Lionesses beat Germany at Euro 2022 

England captain Leah Williamson described winning the European Championship as the ‘proudest moment of her life’ after leading her side to the country’s first major tournament win since 1966.

Williamson, who was only given the armband by manager Sarina Wiegman in April, could not contain her emotion after the Lionesses’ extra-time victory over Germany.

“I just can’t stop crying,” she told BBC One. “Something like this, we talk and we talk and we talk and we finally did it. It’s about doing it on the field and I’ll tell you, the kids are fine.

“It’s the proudest moment of my life. I take it all in, every advice I had was to take in every second so I can relive it forever. I will relive that for a long time to come.

“The legacy of this tournament is the change in society. The legacy of this team is winners. I love each and every one of you (the fans). I am so proud to be English. I do my best not to swear.’

The England players concluded Wiegman’s press conference after the game with a chorus of Three Lions, while goalkeeper Mary Earps danced on the table.

“What we’ve done is unbelievable,” Wiegman said after her players returned to the locker room. “We’ve had so much support from our fans. I think we did an incredible performance. I am so proud of the team.

“I think I need a few days to fully realize what we’ve done. They (Germany) were also very eager to win. There were two teams that really wanted to win that game. The quality of this team is really high and so is the depth.

“I hope it will be okay, that was one of my personal challenges. Can I bring people from another culture together? First staff, then players.

England took the European Championship title by winning 2-1 against Germany at Wembley on Sunday

England captain Williamson (left) was presented with the trophy by UEFA’s Aleksander Ceferin (right)

“It’s something you dream about, you hope for, it’s really nice when it works out. We just won it and for me personally I have now won it for the second time in a row.’

Wiegman acknowledged that there will be higher expectations when England go to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

‘Now expectations are skyrocketing!’ she admitted. “We’ve all seen the development of this game so quickly. Many countries could win this tournament, we have all seen that.

“It is not easy to win this tournament and it will be the same at the World Cup next year. The countries just below the top countries have developed.

‘Expectations were higher here than in the Netherlands because England already reached a semi-final three times in a row.

“This team was very advanced in development. The whole country was behind us, in the stadiums and outside the stadiums. I think this tournament has done so much for the game, but also for society across Europe.”

Subs Chloe Kelly (left) and Ella Toone (right) scored the goals as England won in extra time

Wiegman’s sister died in June and the manager was forced to postpone the announcement of her selection to travel back to the Netherlands.

“I kiss this little bracelet that belonged to my sister and my sister passed away,” she said. “I think she was here, she was the bar (when Germany hit the woodwork). She would have been here. She went to every game. She would be very, very proud too.”

Chloe Kelly came off the bench to score the winning goal in extra time and took off her shirt as she drove off to celebrate.

Kelly missed 11 months with a serious knee injury, but managed to make his way into Wiegman’s 23-player roster with strong performances at the end of last season.

‘Oh my god, look at them (the fans), it’s amazing. Thank you to everyone who came to support us, this is unreal,” Kelly said before picking up the BBC microphone and singing Sweet Caroline.

“This is what dreams are made of. Watching women’s football as a young girl… well this, wow, it’s unbelievable. I want to thank everyone who has played a part in my rehabilitation, because I have always believed that I could be here. But to score the winner, wow.

Arsenal star Williamson formed a formidable partnership with center half Millie Bright (left)

‘These girls are special, the manager is special and what a special group of employees. This is amazing. My whole family is in the crowd. My mother, all my brothers, my sister, all my cousins, everyone. I just want to celebrate.’

German national team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg thought her side should have been given a penalty when the ball hit Williamson’s hand in the first half, but said the Lionesses were deserved champions.

“At 0-0 there was a clear handball in the penalty area,” she said.

“The VAR looked into it and didn’t award a penalty. Why did the communication not work properly? Why didn’t the referee look at it? That hurts a bit because that would have given us more security if we had scored.

“There are decisions that are not correct, but at this level, the European Championship final, that shouldn’t happen. I’m asking the question and I’d like to discuss it. If it happened to them (England), I wouldn’t be happy either.

England are deserved champions. We must congratulate them. If you score two goals against Germany, you deserve to be European champion.’