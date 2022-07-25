England rugby boss Eddie Jones ‘wants to fulfil his dream of coaching South Sydney in the NRL’

England rugby coach Eddie Jones reportedly wants to return to Australia to coach the NRL side he fell in love with as a boy – the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The former Wallabies coach has told his closest friends that he wants to lead the Bunnies and follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Alan Jones. Sydney Morning Herald.

Alan Jones coached the Balmain Tigers from 1991-93 after excelling as leader of the Australian national rugby union team, but he had little affiliation with the rugby league before making the move – unlike Eddie.

The 62-year-old wore the club’s famous red and green strip as a boy when he played league for La Perouse Public School in 1970, alongside union legends Mark, Glen and Gary Ella.

Jones (pictured for an England test in March this year) proudly wore the South Sydney strip when he played rugby league as a boy

His contract to coach the England national team expires in 2023 and he is reportedly looking to emulate former Wallabies mastermind Alan Jones and make the move to the top tier.

Located in south east Sydney, La Perouse is a nursery for South Sydney players and falls within the junior team’s catchment area.

Ian Aird, who coached Jones and the Ella brothers, described Jones as a “very lively and talkative kid.”

“As a player, he was not like the Ellas, but still very good. He certainly understood the game very well,” Aird told the Herald.

That understanding led Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart to claim the ex-Wallabies mastermind could make it in the cutthroat world of NRL coaching.

‘Could he? I have no doubt he could if that was on his radar,” Stuart said in 2019.

“To transfer a coach from code to code… well, they (union and league) have never been this close, so yeah, it’s doable.”

South Sydney’s current squad Jason Demetriou is currently sixth to last on four consecutive wins after a tough start to the season – his first at the club

Jones made headlines after England completed the test series against the Wallabies at the SCG when he was involved in a furious clash with a fan who called him a ‘traitor’ (pictured)

Jones’ contract to lead the England national team runs until November 2023 and there has been speculation that Rugby Australia wants to bring him back to the Wallabies again.

He made headlines last weekend when he had a fiery clash with a fan after England defeated Australia in the final test of their three-game series at the SCG.

Jones was called a “traitor” by fan and Channel Nine executive James Paton when he walked on the sidelines just after full-time and responded by rushing up to him and yelling, “What did you say? Come here and say it!’ while a ground official tried to stop him.

Rugby Australia was later condemned by fans for banning Paton from attending matches for five years during the incident.