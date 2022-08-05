England rise to fourth in the world rankings following Euro 2022 triumph over Germany

England have climbed to fourth in the world rankings following their historic win at Euro 2022.

The Lionesses entered the tournament eighth in the world but came out victorious by beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final to win the country’s first major trophy since the men’s side won the 1966 World Cup .

World champions the United States – England’s opponents for a sold-out friendly at Wembley on October 7 – remain at the top of the rankings, with Germany in second place and Sweden in third.

England’s victory at the European Championship 2022 has moved them from eighth to fourth place in the new world rankings

Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring the winning goal against Germany in the Euro 2022 Final

Due to the increase in the ranking of England, they are found in France, the Netherlands, Canada and Spain.

The Euros wasn’t the only competition to take place worldwide last month, with continental championships also taking place in Africa, South America, North America and Oceania, all serving as qualifying events for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Zealand.

The USA triumphed in the CONCACAF W Championship to maintain their place at the top of the rankings.

The draw for the World Cup will take place in Auckland on October 22.

England will play against the US at Wembley Stadium in October and the match was sold out within 24 hours

US and England clash in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, a match that the Americans won 2-1

England’s game against the US in October sold out within 24 hours and will break the attendance record for an English women’s match.

The FA had to apologize when the official site crashed several times as fans raced to get tickets to the match.

The 87,192 that saw the Lionesses lift the Euro 2022 trophy could now be eclipsed by the crowd attending the game at Wembley later this year.