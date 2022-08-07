England register first track athletics gold at the Commonwealth Games to defend men’s relay title

England have won their first gold medal on the Commonwealth Games track after successfully defending their men’s 4x100m relay title.

Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Ojie Edoburun easily secured England’s victory to kick-start the home country’s track campaign.

Edoburun took home the baton to help his team clock a time of 38.35 seconds to beat Trinidad and Tobago, who finished second.

Ojie Edoburun stormed the final leg for England to secure the successful defense of their title

Edoburun was well set up by the rest of his team as he helped them to a time of 38.35s

A quick start helped set England on track for a nervous substitution between Hughes and Mitchell-Blake.

But as Kenya dropped the baton, England held onto it, but after the final transfer, it again nearly ruined their coveted win.

When Mitchell-Blake passed the baton to Edoburun, he pointed to the crowd to celebrate, nearly obstructing the Trinidad and Tobago track and costing his team.

But he was acquitted and the team celebrated their gold with other track athletes following the result.

England defended their title with ease, beating Trinidad and Tobago to the gold medal

Efololo told BBC Sport after the race: ‘Honestly it was great. I am loving more and more. Second time, second medal. It’s a lot of pressure and you want to do it right.’

Hughes added, “I just focused on getting the job done and I trusted Jonah because we ran together. I ran into Nethaneel and once he found the ground I knew that was it.’

On the transfer issue, Mitchell-Blake said: “I didn’t hear him yell and he yelled three times. I knew we had a chance and that’s what we delivered.”