England para-cyclist Sophie Unwin fined after protesting decision not to award her a bronze medal

English paracyclist Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting the decision not to award her a bronze medal for the Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old finished third in Friday’s tandem B sprint after beating Scottish Libby Clegg in what has been dubbed the bronze medal race.

However, Unwin was left in tears when she was later told that she would not receive a gong as there were only four entries in her event and according to the rules only gold and silver will be issued in such cases.

Sophie Unwin (right) and Georgia Holt (left) have been fined for posing with borrowed medals

During the medal ceremony, Unwin and her pilot Georgia Holt staged a protest by holding up an English flag behind the podium before being asked to move by security.

They later climbed on the podium to pose for photos with bronze medals borrowed from teammates Laura Kenny and Josie Knight, who had won them in the women’s team pursuit.

Despite the confusion caused by a blunder by the organisers, Unwin, Holt and England cycling team manager Keith Reynolds were each fined 200 Swiss francs on Saturday.

The world governing body of cycling, the UCI, said the penalty was for “failing to respect the organiser’s instructions”.

Team England have reportedly filed a complaint with the Commonwealth Games Federation and want the medal decision reversed.