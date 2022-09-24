England opt to bowl in Goswami’s farewell match, bring in Davies for Bell
England chose to bowl vs India
England, who have already lost the series, brought back Freya Davies in place of Lauren Bell, who had conceded 79 in her ten overs in the second match. India were unchanged from the Canterbury match.
“Every single moment has a lot of emotion,” Goswami said. “In the World Cup 2017 [at Lord’s], we came back and fought. Nobody initially thought we would get to the final, the way we played that tournament was something different. From there women’s cricket in India slowly picked up and now we have our own path and we can motivate young girls to play sports and have a career in cricket.
“I must [keep my emotions in check] because I can’t come up with emotions on the cricket field. My character is ruthless, you have to play hard cricket and give your best. Many teammates have seen me, with ups and downs, we have fought and stuck together through ups and downs. It’s good that it’s out early and after we can come back to the game fresh.”
England: 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Emma Lamb, 3 Sophia Dunkley, 4 Alice Capsey, 5 Danni Wyatt, 6 Amy Jones (capt & wk) 7 Freya Kemp, 8 Sophie Ecclestone 9 Charlie Dean 10 Kate Cross, 11 Lauren Bell
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Harleen Deol, 6 Dayalan Hemalatha, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Jhulan Goswami 10 Renuka Gayadwar, Rajesh,