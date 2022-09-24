England opt to bowl in Goswami’s farewell match, bring in Davies for Bell

Throw awayEngland chose to bowl vs India

England captain Amy Jones won the toss and sent India into a bright, overcast day at Lord’s in the third ODI, which is also veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami’s last international appearance.

England, who have already lost the series, brought back Freya Davies in place of Lauren Bell, who had conceded 79 in her ten overs in the second match. India were unchanged from the Canterbury match.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was on the field to bowl, let Goswami do the talking.

“Every single moment has a lot of emotion,” Goswami said. “In the World Cup 2017 [at Lord’s], we came back and fought. Nobody initially thought we would get to the final, the way we played that tournament was something different. From there women’s cricket in India slowly picked up and now we have our own path and we can motivate young girls to play sports and have a career in cricket.

“I must [keep my emotions in check] because I can’t come up with emotions on the cricket field. My character is ruthless, you have to play hard cricket and give your best. Many teammates have seen me, with ups and downs, we have fought and stuck together through ups and downs. It’s good that it’s out early and after we can come back to the game fresh.”

This is the first time that both teams are returning to the venue for the 2017 World Cup final, which India narrowly lost. It’s also a milestone day for opener Tammy Beaumont, who stayed 11. England player to play a hundred ODIs.

England: 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Emma Lamb, 3 Sophia Dunkley, 4 Alice Capsey, 5 Danni Wyatt, 6 Amy Jones (capt & wk) 7 Freya Kemp, 8 Sophie Ecclestone 9 Charlie Dean 10 Kate Cross, 11 Lauren Bell