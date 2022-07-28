England netball’s Helen Housby targets her own date with destiny at the Commonwealth Games

Helen Housby has cleared her calendar for the next two Sunday evenings. Firstly, she and her England netball team-mates have set aside time to watch their football counterparts in the Euro 2022 final.

“We’ve already told our manager to make sure we don’t have anything in our schedule for when that game starts,” said Housby, a county-level footballer in her teens.

A week later, she has kept her calendar clear for what she hopes will be her own date with destiny.

Helen Housby admitted she and her Team England team-mates have cleared their training schedules so they can see England in the Euro 2022 final against Germany

That evening, the Commonwealth Games netball final follows the women’s hockey and T20 cricket finals in Birmingham.

And Housby is looking at a Team England hat-trick on what could be a second consecutive super Sunday for women’s sport in this country.

“That would be great, not just for us, but for the other sports and all the people watching in England, especially the young girls who can see us as role models,” says the 27-year-old.

Housby is already a role model for many young girls after her exploits on the Gold Coast four years ago.

The Cumbrian scored the final goal to stun host Australia and secure England’s first Commonwealth Games gold.

And it led to the now iconic image of an open-mouthed Housby at the bottom of a celebratory pile, her tongue turning blue from drinking Powerade.

The netball player says the Lionesses’ success inspired them at the Commonwealth Games

“A lot of people talk about that photo, it’s pretty funny,” laughs the goalscorer, who plays for Sydney-based New South Wales Swifts. “I don’t regret the energy drink because it must have helped me in the game, but I probably regret opening my mouth!

“That photo brings back a lot of good memories and it’s one of the things I enjoy the most.

“I don’t really enjoy watching the game or the goal because I still find it stressful.

“But it’s the little things after the game that are super special, like standing on the podium and singing with your teammates in the locker rooms.”

During those victory celebrations, Housby and Co could never have known how their historic victory had captivated the country.

If proof was needed, it came at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards in December, when the public voted Housby’s gold medal-winning goal as the sporting moment of the year.

The Roses were also named Team of the Year, raising the profile of the players and the sport like never before.

“Having all those eyes on us brought us into the limelight and off the pitch a lot changed for me,” explains Housby. “My Instagram exploded and I started to get quite a bit of recognition, which took some getting used to.

Houby has previously won gold with Team England at the Commonwealth Games

“A lot of things also started happening that I could never have dreamed of. My youth team Manchester United invited me to a game. I sat in the boardroom right behind Sir Alex Ferguson and met Sir Bobby Charlton. That was my idea of ​​heaven.’

For Housby, heaven would now be for England to defend their Commonwealth crown in Birmingham.

The Roses finished third at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool after losing to New Zealand in the semi-finals. But they defeated the Silver Ferns in a series last September and tied for Australia in January.

“What we’ve done on the Gold Coast proved we can do it mentally on the big occasion,” Housby said ahead of today’s first group game against Trinidad and Tobago.

“I have no doubt that we can beat any team in the world and hopefully that’s what we’re going to do in this tournament.”

So, how would winning at the NEC compare to gold on the Gold Coast? “It would definitely come close,” Housby adds.

“I’m not sure if the circumstances of the win can ever be surpassed. It would be a lot easier if we did it a little easier and had a little more goal margin. But to go back would be incredibly special.’

England Netball is opening courts across the country, with trial sessions to inspire more people to get involved in the sport than ever before. See the England Netball website for details.