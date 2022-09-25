England must watch out for five Iran stars in their World Cup opener including Porto’s Mehdi Taremi

Iran beat Uruguay 1-0 on Friday and suddenly don’t look like the whipped boys in Group B, which includes England, Wales and the USA.

Returning manager Carlos Queiroz – formerly Sir Alex Ferguson’s No. 2 at Manchester United – has encouraged them.

Here are five players who will pose a threat when they face England first in Doha…

Mehdi Taremi, forward

Iran’s biggest threat and their standout player.

The No 9 has consistently scored and assisted goals over the last three seasons at Porto and, although he is best known for his bicycle kick finish against Chelsea in the 2020-21 Champions League, he also brought out the best in Luis Diaz before the Colombian left Porto to Liverpool last season.

Taremi provided many helpers in the effective partnership. The 30-year-old is likely to play on the right of a three in Doha, running on to knock-downs from 6ft 1in goalkeeper Sardar Azmoun.

Taremi's bicycle kick against Chelsea

Saman Ghoddos – Forward

Brentford forward Ghoddos was a real danger across the front line against Uruguay. He began the move that brought the goal and delivered the pass of the night, in a one-two from which Mehdi Torabi should have scored.

A lack of playing time at Brentford, where the 29-year-old has not appeared off the bench this season, could mean Queiroz does not start with him, but his preferred position is just behind center forward Azmoun.

Saeid Ezatolahi – Defensive midfielder

A tall, elegant midfielder who plays with his head in the air, has time on the ball and link play.

He has never quite lived up to his early promise and after a season with Atletico Madrid as a youth player, he has had to adjust to a series of loan spells, including a brief spell at Reading curtailed by injury.

Occasional tendency not to move the ball quickly enough, but an eye-catching 25-year-old who could be a real presence for Iran

Ezatolahi was at Atletico Madrid before a journeyman career

Alireza Beiranvand – goalkeeper

It will be a battle between the two goalkeepers – Beiranvand and Sayedpayam Niazmand – for the starting place in Doha, but in Beiranvand England and Wales will meet a very good shot stopper who saved a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 6ft 5in 30-year-old made a series of sharp saves against Uruguay on Friday.

He is also gifted with a huge throw and holds a Guinness World Record for throwing the ball 67 yards in a 2016 match against South Korea.

Beiranvand holds a Guinness World Record for throwing the ball 67 yards

Hossein Kanani – Defender

A journeyman who has never reached the big leagues, he is the player who could potentially frustrate Gareth Southgate and Rob Page the most as the defensive pillar for Iran.

The Iranian team’s best quality is probably their tirelessness and fight. They categorically refuse to topple.

Kanani, a 28-year-old who plays for a Qatari club team, most epitomized this against Uruguay, literally going nose to nose with Luis Suarez.

He produced a superb last-ditch challenge to deny Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez in that game.