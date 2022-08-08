England miss out on badminton gold at Commonwealth Games as Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith beaten

England have missed out on a badminton gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after beating Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith in the mixed doubles final.

They lost 21-16 to Singapore in Birmingham 21-16 after blowing through to the final, forcing them to settle for silver again.

The pair, which ranks tenth in the world, also won silver at the 2018 Games.

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith won silver at the Commonwealth Games on Monday morning

The English duo came up against a strong Singaporean duo in the mixed doubles final

Ellis and Smith defeated Scotland on Sunday to reach the final, but faced a tough performance from Yong Kai Terry Hee and Jessica Wei Han Tan.

However, hope is not lost for Smith, who will compete in the women’s doubles final later in the day.

The 30-year-old will team up with Chloe Birch to take on Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan.

Meanwhile England’s Noah Williams and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix took gold in the final mixed synchronized 10m platform diving, with Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson taking the silver medal.

The England men also won bronze in men’s hockey, beating South Africa 6-3.