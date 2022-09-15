England: Marcus Rashford says his Three Lions omission is down to ‘an untimely injury’

Marcus Rashford has said the reason he was not called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming Nations League games was due to an ‘untimely injury’.

After missing out on the previous two squads, Rashford was back in the running for the Three Lions after a solid start to the season at Manchester United.

But if Sports post reported on Wednesday night, England medics carried out late checks on Rashford’s condition with regard to a muscle injury before his omission was confirmed on Thursday when Southgate announced his 28-man squad.

Good luck to the boys later today @ManUtd ️💪🏾 Regarding @England every player wants to represent his country and I am no different! Unfortunately I’m not ready yet as I suffered a premature injury. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 15, 2022

As a result of his omission, Rashford took to Twitter to say why he will not be appearing in upcoming matches against Italy and Germany, before reassuring England fans that his desire to represent his country has not changed.

Rashford tweeted: ‘Good luck to the boys later today @ManUtd. In regards to @England every player there wants to represent [sic] country and I am no different!

“Unfortunately I’m not ready yet, because I suffered an early injury.”

Southgate did not give a press conference when announcing the squad, but did release some quotes.

He said: “There were certain players that we wanted to keep involved this time, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end for some of the others who aren’t involved.

“For example, Marcus Rashford has shown encouraging signs lately. He is a player we know well, so if he can perform at a high level in the coming weeks, he will of course be considered.”

Rashford did not travel with United for the UEFA Europa League game against Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova, but Jadon Sancho did.

Sancho was another notable omission in Southgate’s 28-man roster, despite the United attacker also making a strong start to the season.

He was replaced by Ivan Toney, who has been given his first England call-up.

Brentford striker Toney has been awarded a call-up after an outstanding breakthrough in the Premier League last season and a promising start to this season.

He could become only the third Brentford player to represent England and the first since Leslie Smith in 1939.

Southgate said: ‘With Ivan Toney, we’ve been following him for a long time. Last season I had a good conversation with Thomas Frank about him.

“His form and his qualities – not only his goals, but also his technical skills, construction play and air skills – give us another threat to some of the other players we could choose.”

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been included in the England squad for the first time