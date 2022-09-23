England likely to make ‘couple of changes’ going into the third T20I, says Moeen Ali

England will make “a few changes” in Friday night’s third T20I against Pakistan in Karachi as they look to steer their squad through a hectic schedule of seven matches in 13 days.

They made one forced change for Thursday’s ten-wicket defeat as Liam Dawson replaced Richard Gleeson, who left the field in the first T20I after experiencing “some minor discomfort” but is likely to shuffle their pack for the third match of the series.

England fielded three left-arm seamers and three spinners in the second T20I and may look to change the balance of their attack, with Olly Stone and Tom Helm in contention for debuts. David Willey has struggled in this series, leaking 85 runs in 7.3 wicketless overs, while Luke Wood found his second international considerably more difficult than his first.

“There will be a few changes tomorrow with the guys coming back,” said Moeen Ali, the England captain. “We’re not sure exactly who yet, but it’s about coming up with ideas and different ways of getting wickets. That’s the key when you get a big score: if you’re taking wickets, most of the time you’re will win the game.

“I thought we bowled well. Dawson was fantastic today and bowled four really, really good overs. [But] I thought we could have done a lot more. No one really threw a bouncer and we could have tried a few more things. But we can learn from that.”

England’s changes are likely to come in their bowling attack in the first innings, with Moeen suggesting that Will Jacks – one of two fit batsmen on the sidelines for the first two games, along with his Oval Invincibles team-mate Jordan Cox – would have to wait for his turn.

“When their chance comes, they get a chance,” Moeen said. “You don’t just want to give people games because there’s a big reputation. They have to earn their place. Alex Hales has come in, Phil Salt is opening, Jos Buttler still has to come in. Someone like Will Jacks will wait.

“He’s a brilliant player, everyone in England knows that and I’m sure you’ll see him at some stage on this tour. We’ll change it up a bit over the next five games because we’ll give players some game time , and there are a lot of guys coming back from injuries.”