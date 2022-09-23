England likely to make ‘couple of changes’ going into the third T20I, says Moeen Ali
England will make “a few changes” in Friday night’s third T20I against Pakistan in Karachi as they look to steer their squad through a hectic schedule of seven matches in 13 days.
“I thought we bowled well. Dawson was fantastic today and bowled four really, really good overs. [But] I thought we could have done a lot more. No one really threw a bouncer and we could have tried a few more things. But we can learn from that.”
England’s changes are likely to come in their bowling attack in the first innings, with Moeen suggesting that Will Jacks – one of two fit batsmen on the sidelines for the first two games, along with his Oval Invincibles team-mate Jordan Cox – would have to wait for his turn.
“When their chance comes, they get a chance,” Moeen said. “You don’t just want to give people games because there’s a big reputation. They have to earn their place. Alex Hales has come in, Phil Salt is opening, Jos Buttler still has to come in. Someone like Will Jacks will wait.
“He’s a brilliant player, everyone in England knows that and I’m sure you’ll see him at some stage on this tour. We’ll change it up a bit over the next five games because we’ll give players some game time , and there are a lot of guys coming back from injuries.”
Chris Woakes and Mark Wood are not expected to feature before the Lahore leg of the tour but have both bowled at good pace in training and in the pre-match warm-up, while Reece Topley could also feature as England look to ease up him back from an ankle niggle.