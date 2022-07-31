England legend Karen Carney feels the Lionesses have a ‘great chance’ in Sunday’s Euro 2022 final

Karen Carney has emphasized the importance of Sunday’s 2022 European Championship final, saying the Lionesses could ‘make history’ by winning England’s first major trophy in women’s football.

Carney is the third highest-scoring player in England women’s squad history and came closest to a trophy with a third-place finish at the 2015 World Cup in Canada.

Talk about ITV after the Community Shield on Saturday, she said, “We have a great opportunity tomorrow. We gotta get the fans [going]. They must be the difference for us tomorrow.

England stormed into the Euro 2022 final, scoring 20 goals and conceding just one

“We really need to put pressure on Germany and make sure we win.

“We’re going to make history if we win it. So that’s what we want to do and develop the game from all levels. From the base to schools, and also at the top.’

Ian Wright shared her feelings. He said, ‘I just want us to get off to a good start. In some games I was a bit worried about how we started, but if we start well we can get teams in trouble.”

“It can change so many things. Even if we don’t win, the amount of work that has been done, we still win.’

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Roy Keane gave an altogether more stern view. About finals he said: ‘You can only enjoy it if you win. If you win, it’s a good day at Wembley. If you don’t, disastrous.’

Sunday’s final will be an equally good chance for England to avert a ‘disaster’.

They have scored 20 goals in the tournament so far, conceding only one, and Lionesses’ style of play is widely acclaimed for its risky attacking style.

In Germany, they will face the eight-time European Championship champions, but they will do so at a sold-out Wembley that could help decide the match.