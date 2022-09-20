England leave scrum-half Natasha Hunt OUT of their squad for the Rugby World Cup

Hot Rugby World Cup favourites, England, have confirmed their squad for next month’s tournament in New Zealand, with experienced scrum-half Natasha Hunt the absent headliner.

Simon Middleton’s side are ranked No.1 in the world and have won their last 25 games in a row, making them strong favorites to claim global glory in the southern hemisphere.

Head coach Middleton has confirmed a 32 player squad for the tournament consisting of 19 forwards and 13 backs and captained by the experienced Sarah Hunter.

Forward Hunter is one of six players who were part of England’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad which travels to New Zealand.

Hunt was expected to miss out, while Bryony Cleall is also absent from England’s final party. Middleton said: ‘First of all I would like to start by acknowledging those who have missed out on selection. There is not a single player in the wider squad who has not given his all.

‘No one has performed less than their absolute best – they should be proud of their efforts throughout the team’s campaign to date.

“If between now and the tournament or during the World Cup we have to call someone up, we can do it with 100 per cent confidence, we will bring in a top player.

‘I would like to say a big congratulations to those who have been in the squad.

‘Achieving selection means you have done some special things and you have excelled in your application for training and performance. We are really confident about the balance in the squad.

‘I am satisfied with the way the team is developing and how our game is coming together. There is still a lot to work on and we expect to improve game-on-game.’

England will have 19 players making their World Cup debuts in New Zealand.

They hammered Wales 73-7 in their final warm-up game in Bristol and fly to the other side of the globe on Friday full of confidence.

Middleton’s Red Roses will face Fiji, France and South Africa in the pool stage. All their matches will be shown on ITV.

“While this is a team announcement and not to single out individuals, it would be remiss not to refer to our captain,” Middleton said.

‘Sarah is a better captain now than she’s ever been. She has owned the captaincy and how she represents the squad on and off the field is absolutely brilliant.

‘When you work with someone for so long, sometimes you need to remind yourself of her unique qualities. She is incredible in how she behaves.

‘Her pride in and love for representing her country is as strong as ever. She is a class act and we are very lucky