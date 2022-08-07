England heroine Chloe Kelly gets huge reception as she takes match ball onto the pitch at QPR

Chloe Kelly received huge cheers as she carried the match ball out on Loftus Road after the striker scored the England winner in the Euro 2022 final against Germany.

Kelly has been talking about her support for QPR in recent weeks, even calling her Euro-winning striker “my Bobby Zamora moment.”

The club tweeted a photo of her with a signed shirt and the caption: ‘Welcome home Chloe Kelly! Euro champion!’

Chloe Kelly was welcome on Loftus Road to watch her beloved QPR

They also posted a video of Kelly taking out the match ball to loud cheers ahead of the Rs clash with Middlesbrough.

Speaking to Sky at halftime, she said of the Wembley winner: “I wanted to make sure it was a goal first and then there were absolute scenes.

“As soon as we won, I looked at my family and they said ‘get the’ [QPR] flag!”

‘It seems so long ago that I walked the field’ [as a mascot] live my dream. Now I’m back here with a winner’s medal. It’s so special, it’s so nice to be on Loftus Road and to be home again.’

There were more games for the Lionesses across the country today as the Premier League season kicked off.

Rachel Daly was welcomed onto the pitch ahead of Leeds’ match with Wolves at Elland Road and received a similar response from the fans.

She described scoring the winner at Euro 2022 as her ‘Bobby Zamora moment’

The Domino’s in Headingley who employed Lucy Bronze have changed their name

There was also a performance for Lauren Hemp at Carrow Raod, with Norwich tweeting that she had an “excellent reception.”

Sheffield United showed their appreciation for Alex Greenwood by tweeting: ‘European Champion! Congratulations on an incredible tournament and it’s great to have you with us today,” she posed with her European Championship medal.

There has also been non-football reaction to the Lionesses’ victory, most famously in Headingley, where a Domino’s who employed Lucy Bronze changed their sign to read “Lucy’s.”